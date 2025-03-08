Fired FBI Official Who Told Staff to 'Dig in' Against the Trump Administration Got an Absurd Sendoff

If this is routine, I’ll shout ‘mea culpa’ and move on—but this seems to be part of the cringy trend among supposedly apolitical institutions producing sendoff videos for people who were rightly fired or outright incompetent at their jobs.

Advertisement

Former Attorney General Merrick Garland, who ran afoul of Joe Biden’s good graces, was surrounded by clapping morons despite his tenure at the Justice Department being a shambolic mess. Like Biden, you could argue that Garland had no clue what was happening or pawned off his responsibilities to politically motivated actors via special counsel appointments like the circus Jack Smith led over the 2024 election and January 6.

In New York City, top FBI official James Dennehy, who led the field office there, was forced to resign shortly after he informed his staff to “dig-in” regarding the Trump administration’s order to compile lists of staff and agents who worked on the January 6 investigations. This witch-hunt seemed to engulf almost 40 percent of the FBI. He also is the person allegedly responsible for trying to sabotage the disclosure of the Jeffrey Epstein files. They gave the man a bagpipe sendoff as he was led out, as if he were being led to the gallows a la Nathan Hale.

The head of the FBI NY Office, James Dennehy, was given a bagpipe send-off after he was forced to resign. After President Trump's victory, he sent an email urging resistance to "dig in."



He is allegedly accountable for concealing the Epstein files.

pic.twitter.com/U5irDLW8nc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2025

Dennehy’s dismissal after that dud of an Epstein document dump, which spurred Attorney General Pam Bondi to order FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate the allegations of legal shenanigans regarding these files at the Southern District of New York.