You Know This Voter's Answer on Trump's Address to Congress Gave CNN Heartburn

CNN probably didn’t like the answer from a Pennsylvania voter about President Donald Trump’s address before Congress on Tuesday night. CNN did a focus group in Bucks County.

“I thought it was very positive. I think what’s happening now; we used to be a country that would just let everything happen—‘okay, we’ll do this. You know, Panama can have this,'" said Carolyn Debuque. “I think now, we're taking back things that should've never been given away. So, I think doing those tariffs and everything. I think it's well overdue. It should’ve been done a long time ago.”

Of course, the CNN story read differently: “Pennsylvania voters split on Trump’s speech in CNN focus group.”

On what? For this group, the issue that unified them was eggs—they didn’t like Trump, who blamed Biden for egg prices, even though he deserved it for culling millions of them before he left office. Sure, the usual ‘he can be nicer/should work with Democrats’ critiques were there, but the network found that 69 percent of its viewers had positive vibes from Trump’s speech, so this attempt to retcon the data set failed.

