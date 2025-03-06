CNN Wrecked Itself Trying to Fact-Check Trump's Address to Congress
Progressive Commentator: 'Everytime I See What Dems Are Up to, I Die Inside...
Reuters Reporter Gets Slapped with a Brutal Fact-Check Over Trump's Swipe at Liz...
Democrats Are Just Not Normal
Where Do Democrats Find These People?
VIP
Gavin Newsom Asks Charlie Kirk for Advice for the Democratic Party. Here's What...
Elon Musk's PAC Just Released Its First Ever TV Ad
The Democrats in Disarray
What's Behind Democrats' Dominance and Collapse
Grappling with DOGE: Why Cutting Waste and Fixing Entitlements Are Both Essential
Make Americans Trust Again
Make America Normal Again
Let Freedom Ring
So What Do Democrats Stand for If They Won’t Stand for D.J. Daniel?
Tipsheet

You Know This Voter's Answer on Trump's Address to Congress Gave CNN Heartburn

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 06, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

CNN probably didn’t like the answer from a Pennsylvania voter about President Donald Trump’s address before Congress on Tuesday night. CNN did a focus group in Bucks County.

Advertisement

“I thought it was very positive. I think what’s happening now; we used to be a country that would just let everything happen—‘okay, we’ll do this. You know, Panama can have this,'" said Carolyn Debuque. “I think now, we're taking back things that should've never been given away. So, I think doing those tariffs and everything. I think it's well overdue. It should’ve been done a long time ago.” 

Of course, the CNN story read differently: “Pennsylvania voters split on Trump’s speech in CNN focus group.” 

On what? For this group, the issue that unified them was eggs—they didn’t like Trump, who blamed Biden for egg prices, even though he deserved it for culling millions of them before he left office. Sure, the usual ‘he can be nicer/should work with Democrats’ critiques were there, but the network found that 69 percent of its viewers had positive vibes from Trump’s speech, so this attempt to retcon the data set failed.

Recommended

Democrats Are Just Not Normal Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement
Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Are Just Not Normal Kurt Schlichter
Progressive Commentator: 'Everytime I See What Dems Are Up to, I Die Inside a Little More' Matt Vespa
Reuters Reporter Gets Slapped with a Brutal Fact-Check Over Trump's Swipe at Liz Warren Matt Vespa
CNN Wrecked Itself Trying to Fact-Check Trump's Address to Congress Matt Vespa
Where Do Democrats Find These People? Derek Hunter
Trump Reportedly Going to Give Linda McMahon an Order That Will Make Libs Seethe Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Are Just Not Normal Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement