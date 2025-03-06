CNN Wrecked Itself Trying to Fact-Check Trump's Address to Congress

President Donald J. Trump listed the horde of wasteful spending that’s been uncovered by his administration, including millions devoted to transgender mice. Of course, the liberal media tried to fact-check Trump and got wrecked in the process. CNN had to stealth edit its fact-check because what Trump said was true. Once again, he beat the legacy press, skinning another football field’s worth of flesh and making sure the wounds to this institution’s credibility remain open. I love how they tried to spin the edit too. The ‘context’ bit kills me. You guys were wrong. That’s the only context that matters. Also, there’s no such thing as gender-affirming care—it’s called genital mutilation:

DOGE and transgender mice: Trump claimed on Tuesday that the Department of Government Efficiency identified government spending of “$8 million for making mice transgender.” This claim needs context.

The morning after Trump’s speech, the White House provided a list of $8.3 million in federal grants to health studies that involve mice receiving treatments that can be used in gender-affirming health care. The White House list made clear what Trump, in the speech, did not: The studies were meant to figure out how these treatments might affect the health of humans who take them, not for the purpose of making mice transgender.

For example, the National Cancer Institute awarded $299,940 to one project in 2023 to compare breast cancer rates among female mice and those receiving testosterone therapy. Hormone regulation of breast development is similar in mice and humans, and the research allows for much faster findings than a prospective study in humans.

And awards totaling $455,120 went from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to two projects between the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years to test differences in the ways an HIV vaccine worked in mice that had received cross-sex hormone therapy. The research has an “ultimate goal of designing an HIV vaccine that maximizes efficacy but minimizes adverse outcomes,” according to the project description on the National Institutes of Health website.

From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips

An earlier version of this item incorrectly characterized as false Trump’s claim about federal money being spent for “making mice transgender.” The article has been updated with context about the spending, which was for research studies on the potential human health impacts of treatments used in gender-affirming care.