The View's Joy Behar Was Not Expecting This From Stephen A. Smith Regarding the 2024 Election

The View is one of the most insufferable programs on daytime television, the mecca from where the most miserable, wine-drinking liberal women come to cope and seethe about a second Trump presidency. It’s also prime territory for epic meltdowns, abject stupidity, racism, and all-around strangeness, so we’ll watch it for you.

Take Stephen A. Smith, one of the top sports commentators and faces for ESPN, who had no patience for the anti-Trump shenanigans on the program. Co-host Joy Behar tried to downplay Trump’s 2024 win, saying he doesn’t have a mandate, a talking point Smith quickly took to the woodshed. Smith went line-by-line as to why Behar’s points were trash: Trump won all seven wing states, 89 percent of all counties shifted to the right, and the president increased his voter share with black, Latino, and young voters.

🚨WHOA: Joy Behar was NOT expecting this answer out of Stephen A…



🔥 pic.twitter.com/KJXTdHdYv3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 4, 2025

Trump has a mandate—and Democrats are too busy trying to find excuses as to why they lost. They got trounced and are refusing to shift course. Smith, who is no fan of Trump, cannot take anyone seriously who thinks Trump doesn’t have a mandate. He outright murdered Behar’s shoddy point:

Smith has been on a tear, ripping apart the woke nonsense and the Democrats’ inability to see how being pro-illegal immigration is a political liability on Bill Maher’s show.

Stephen A Smith scolds Democrat Ro Khanna for putting the American public through the pronoun nonsense:

SAS: "As opposed to try and guilt them and fear mongering, to get them to do what you as a politician want you to do.

If you uttered the wrong pronoun, they was ready to cost… pic.twitter.com/0TvK9DQDvL — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) January 25, 2025