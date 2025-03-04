Boston's Mayor Got Slapped Down By AG Bondi, But That's Not the Worst Part

It’s become a national story, and maybe Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who is set to testify before Congress regarding her affinity and support for illegal alien crime, wants it that way. Over the weekend, an armed attacker threatened to stab and kill people at a Chick-fil-A in Back Bay. The assailant was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer. Wu and the city’s police chief offered condolences to the attacker's family, and then the mayor doubled down.

The Boston Mayor didn't acknowledge the off duty officer who stopped the attack and saved the people running for their lives. We will. Well done officer. 💪 https://t.co/nuxtgXEioi pic.twitter.com/41lQDBTQeS — National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) March 2, 2025

Boston Mayor Wu doubles down on wishing condolences to the knife-wielding attacker pic.twitter.com/hpaIiSjpIl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 3, 2025

The National Police Association thanked the officer since the city and its chief wouldn’t. Earlier today, Attorney General Pam Bondi decided to offer her remarks of gratitude for the officer who saved lives:

I’d like to extend my condolences to the good people of Boston. Mayor Wu’s actions are callous and an insult to law enforcement across America.



As a result of the Mayor's decision to side with public safety threats over law-abiding citizens, DOJ will have no choice but to… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) March 4, 2025

Wu is slated to testify before Congress about sanctuary cities, reportedly spending $650,000 to prepare her to defend sanctuary cities (via WCVB):

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu prepared extensively to give congressional testimony Wednesday at a hearing where she is expected to be challenged by Republicans over the city's policy on not cooperating with federal immigration enforcement actions. NewsCenter 5 has learned that Wu's prep sessions included staff from her office, the city's law department, the Boston Police Department, senior advisors and members of her Cabinet. Additionally, the city retained the law firm Cahill Gordon & Reindel at a rate of $950 per hour. The city expects to pay the firm up to $650,000 for legal work related to preparing for the hearing, NewsCenter 5 has learned.

Blue city madness, folks.

