A Washington Post Writer's Reaction to Jeff Bezos' Editorial Changes Says It All

Liberal America must get it by now: these changes you’re seeing where everything and everyone is realigning against you is because your agenda is unhinged, anti-freedom, and suffocatingly aberrant. You’re wrong. It takes a lot for The Washington Post to make a course correction like this regarding their editorial policy, but Jeff Bezos announced it this morning, which led to some epic reactions.
New: Jeff Bezos emails staff at the Washington Post announcing that the Post opinion pages going forward are largely going to focus on personal liberties and free markets. Current opinion section editor David Shipley is out. pic.twitter.com/rO26j20anf— Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 26, 2025
I shared this note with the Washington Post team this morning:
I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages.
We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others.
There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job.
I am of America and for America, and proud to be so. Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else. Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity.
I offered David Shipley, whom I greatly admire, the opportunity to lead this new chapter. I suggested to him that if the answer wasn’t “hell yes,” then it had to be “no.” After careful consideration, David decided to step away. This is a significant shift, it won’t be easy, and it will require 100% commitment — I respect his decision. We’ll be searching for a new Opinion Editor to own this new direction.
I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America. I also believe these viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinion. I’m excited for us together to fill that void.
Jeff
And the reaction from WaPo journalists has been like sunlight hitting a vampire. https://t.co/UyovKKm3sW— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2025
Massive encroachment by Jeff Bezos into The Washington Post’s opinion section today - makes clear dissenting views will not be published or tolerated there— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) February 26, 2025
I still have not felt encroachment on my journalism on the news side of coverage, but if Bezos tries interfering with the… pic.twitter.com/7hzWCUDCVV
Liberals are über mad about @JeffBezos...promoting individual freedom, liberty, and the free market.— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) February 26, 2025
Um... Y U MAD BRO? pic.twitter.com/I0fKRupxtk
This is my application @JeffBezos, to return to the @PostOpinions as its editor. It would take about six weeks to make it interesting and dynamic again.— Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 26, 2025
She got out just in time. https://t.co/5JReg47c3S pic.twitter.com/XkS4J9gPmi— Andrew Stiles (@AndrewStilesUSA) February 26, 2025
This is a sad day for journalism. You are basically self-censoring. Instead of fighting for freedom of speech and standing for our rights - you are giving them all a free pass. Do more, Bezos.— Ammara Ahmad (@ammarawrites) February 26, 2025
Philip Bump, who peddled myths about the Hunter Biden laptop and then infamously ran away like a scared wombat when pressed about it during a podcast a couple years ago, had the best reaction:
Phil is taking the news well: pic.twitter.com/5EAxLNc8p0— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 26, 2025
Ruth Marcus, Dana Milbank, and Philip Bump.— RBe (@RBPundit) February 26, 2025
LOL https://t.co/EelaAq6LxS
And yes, The Washington Post is undergoing some tough times because, well, woke, whiny reporters made a bad situation worse with their illiberal journalism. What Bezos decided also isn’t unusual.
Some in journalism will be shocked by this move but the owners of publications historically set the editorial direction for a paper.— Katherine Boyle (@KTmBoyle) February 26, 2025
It’s only in recent times that newsrooms ceded all editorial authority to the loudest 25-year-old Columbia grads on staff. https://t.co/m833l9v6BF
Deal with it, libs.
You’re still losing in 2025.
***
Actually, maybe Keith Olbermann had the best response:
Fuck you, Nazi— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 26, 2025
And tell your plastic girlfriend she's actually shamed herself, which none of us whoever met her thought was possible
