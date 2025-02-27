NSA Whistleblower Details How Trans Activists Infiltrated the NSA
Tipsheet

A Washington Post Writer's Reaction to Jeff Bezos' Editorial Changes Says It All

Matt Vespa
February 27, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Liberal America must get it by now: these changes you’re seeing where everything and everyone is realigning against you is because your agenda is unhinged, anti-freedom, and suffocatingly aberrant. You’re wrong. It takes a lot for The Washington Post to make a course correction like this regarding their editorial policy, but Jeff Bezos announced it this morning, which led to some epic reactions.

I shared this note with the Washington Post team this morning: 

I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages. 

We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others.

There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job. 

I am of America and for America, and proud to be so. Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else. Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity. 

I offered David Shipley, whom I greatly admire, the opportunity to lead this new chapter. I suggested to him that if the answer wasn’t “hell yes,” then it had to be “no.” After careful consideration, David decided to step away. This is a significant shift, it won’t be easy, and it will require 100% commitment —  I respect his decision. We’ll be searching for a new Opinion Editor to own this new direction. 

I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America. I also believe these viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinion. I’m excited for us together to fill that void. 

Jeff

Philip Bump, who peddled myths about the Hunter Biden laptop and then infamously ran away like a scared wombat when pressed about it during a podcast a couple years ago, had the best reaction:

And yes, The Washington Post is undergoing some tough times because, well, woke, whiny reporters made a bad situation worse with their illiberal journalism. What Bezos decided also isn’t unusual.

Deal with it, libs. 

You’re still losing in 2025.

***

Actually, maybe Keith Olbermann had the best response:

