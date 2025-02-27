NSA Whistleblower Details How Trans Activists Infiltrated the NSA
WaPo's Top Political Reporter Details How Dems Are Totally Screwed Right Now
A Washington Post Writer's Reaction to Jeff Bezos' Editorial Changes Says It All
10 Hard Facts About Ukraine and NATO
The Liberal Meltdown Continues and Is Glorious (but Also Dangerous)
A Warning for President Trump
The Regulatory State Continues to Target Fantasy Sports
The Top Task for Team Trump
Poor Europe: Denial, Decline, Demise
Mine, Baby, Mine – Right Here in the USA!
President Trump Wants to Abolish the Department of Education. Sounds Outrageous to Some.
Prosecute Released Palestinians
The ICE-Man Cometh
Mexico’s Bid to Swipe Second Amendment Rights Explained
Tipsheet

A Dem Rep Did Not Just Say That to Attack Trump's Mass Deportations

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 27, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

I’m not sure Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) intended to make this argument, but it’s on video now. The Washington left-winger, who is incensed over President Trump’s agenda to enforce federal immigration laws and secure our border, hilariously and inadvertently made the argument some have made in the past to protect slavery. Yet, on a larger note, it exposed how Democrats really have little regard for immigrants. Jayapal’s main concern if we continue to deport illegal aliens is that no one will be around to pick our crops.

Advertisement

“We can't let them deport the millions of families across this country who have been doing the work that keeps our economy going every day,” she said. “If you look at the food on your table, think about who picked it!" 

She says other stuff, but that’s the main argument Democrats offer to keep illegal aliens around: they pick our crops and mow our lawns.

Also, there are 12 people at whatever this gathering is in support of keeping an open borders policy. Again, Trump’s immigration policy has a popular mandate. Democrats love being on the opposite end of these 80/20 issues, huh?

Recommended

A Washington Post Writer's Reaction to Jeff Bezos' Editorial Changes Says It All Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Also, no one is buying this doomsday nonsense, woman:

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Washington Post Writer's Reaction to Jeff Bezos' Editorial Changes Says It All Matt Vespa
10 Hard Facts About Ukraine and NATO Kurt Schlichter
NSA Whistleblower Details How Trans Activists Infiltrated the NSA Matt Vespa
We Have Some Details About the Epstein Document Dump That's Coming Tomorrow Matt Vespa
The Liberal Meltdown Continues and Is Glorious (but Also Dangerous) Derek Hunter
WaPo's Top Political Reporter Details How Dems Are Totally Screwed Right Now Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Washington Post Writer's Reaction to Jeff Bezos' Editorial Changes Says It All Matt Vespa
Advertisement