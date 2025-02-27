A Dem Rep Did Not Just Say That to Attack Trump's Mass Deportations

I’m not sure Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) intended to make this argument, but it’s on video now. The Washington left-winger, who is incensed over President Trump’s agenda to enforce federal immigration laws and secure our border, hilariously and inadvertently made the argument some have made in the past to protect slavery. Yet, on a larger note, it exposed how Democrats really have little regard for immigrants. Jayapal’s main concern if we continue to deport illegal aliens is that no one will be around to pick our crops.
Pramila Jayapal: "We can't let them deport the millions of families across this country who have been doing the work that keeps our economy going...Look at the food on your table. Think about who picked it!" pic.twitter.com/chaTbimPwl— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2025
The slave states had the same concern at the first constitutional convention.— The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) February 25, 2025
I’m 3/5s sure of it. https://t.co/DZpvwZlhpU
“We can't let them deport the millions of families across this country who have been doing the work that keeps our economy going every day,” she said. “If you look at the food on your table, think about who picked it!"
She says other stuff, but that’s the main argument Democrats offer to keep illegal aliens around: they pick our crops and mow our lawns.
Also, there are 12 people at whatever this gathering is in support of keeping an open borders policy. Again, Trump’s immigration policy has a popular mandate. Democrats love being on the opposite end of these 80/20 issues, huh?
Recommended
Also, no one is buying this doomsday nonsense, woman:
Trump is trying to scapegoat all undocumented immigrants as criminals who need to be deported. That’s simply not true.— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) February 25, 2025
Our economy would collapse without the work of immigrants — some of whom have been here and waiting for a path to citizenship for decades. pic.twitter.com/FYp9cx2gvn
Join the conversation as a VIP Member