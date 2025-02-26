AG Bondi: Some 'Sick' Stuff on Jeffrey Epstein Is Dropping Tomorrow
Supreme Court Blocks Order From Lunatic Judge That Would've Forced Trump to Unfreeze Foreign Aid

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 26, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald J. Trump clinched another legal win at the Supreme Court, temporarily blocking a lower court’s ruling over foreign aid. Trump mandated a 90-day freeze, which U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ordered must be restored as the president didn’t consider the “extraordinary harm” this action could do. It’s lunacy that these little judges think they can dictate what the executive can do. This ruling should’ve been ignored; Biden dismissed the Supreme Court in student loan relief.

Yet, Trump’s team appealed and blocked Ali’s judgment for now. Ali was confirmed because Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), now governor of Indiana, wasn’t present to block this nomination. The vote on Ali’s nomination was on November 24, 2024. Braun was absent, and Vice President Kamala Harris was licking her wounds in Hawaii. Braun’s vote would’ve deadlocked the Senate and killed the confirmation, but Ali got confirmed on a 50-49 vote.

 This circus over foreign aid could’ve been avoided if people showed up for their votes.


