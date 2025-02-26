Supreme Court Blocks Order From Lunatic Judge That Would've Forced Trump to Unfreeze Foreign Aid

President Donald J. Trump clinched another legal win at the Supreme Court, temporarily blocking a lower court’s ruling over foreign aid. Trump mandated a 90-day freeze, which U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ordered must be restored as the president didn’t consider the “extraordinary harm” this action could do. It’s lunacy that these little judges think they can dictate what the executive can do. This ruling should’ve been ignored; Biden dismissed the Supreme Court in student loan relief.

BREAKING: Supreme Court temporarily blocks order requiring Trump administration to release billions in US foreign aid - AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 27, 2025

BREAKING: The U.S. Supreme Court just temporarily blocked an unhinged federal district court order attempting to exercise Article II powers granted only to the President. pic.twitter.com/qmVbmPGMAE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 27, 2025

BREAKING — The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a lower judge’s order mandating the Trump administration to release billions in U.S. foreign aid. pic.twitter.com/UNLbpfbPc2 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) February 27, 2025

So thanks again to @DianeAxe for sharing the link to the filing with Supreme Court. Many of the points I made below the Trump Administration highlights. Here's a great passage highlighting the constitutional significance too: 1/ https://t.co/lBLjuWh8ro pic.twitter.com/IJmxofSANb — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 27, 2025

4/4 Those are main additional points to those I highlighted before. So now SCOTUS has two important cases to decide . . . all because district court judges entered inappropriate TROs. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 27, 2025

Yet, Trump’s team appealed and blocked Ali’s judgment for now. Ali was confirmed because Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), now governor of Indiana, wasn’t present to block this nomination. The vote on Ali’s nomination was on November 24, 2024. Braun was absent, and Vice President Kamala Harris was licking her wounds in Hawaii. Braun’s vote would’ve deadlocked the Senate and killed the confirmation, but Ali got confirmed on a 50-49 vote.

This circus over foreign aid could’ve been avoided if people showed up for their votes.



