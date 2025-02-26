Independent Reporter: FBI Agents Were Destroying JFK Docs

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has a new sheriff in town with Kash Patel and Dan Bongino serving as its director and deputy director respectively under the second Trump presidency, but that doesn’t mean the riffraff that’s infected this agency are gone. Progress has been made to dismiss, reassign, or outright fire the problematic staffers that had turned the FBI into the Democratic Party’s police force. The latest allegation must be investigated.

Advertisement

Independent reporter Michael Shellenberger said that sources told him that agents were destroying servers that contained sensitive documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein and the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

FBI whistleblower @GOBactual confirmed to me that a source inside FBI said FBI employees were destroying evidence on servers, and that he informed @Kash_Patel



I hope he & @AGPamBondi @JohnRatcliffe @elonmusk @realannapaulina are preventing this.



We urgently need disclosure! https://t.co/hhEU2z9r8i — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 25, 2025

BREAKING: FBI whistleblower confirms to journalist Michael Shellenberger that FBI employees were destroying evidence related to Jeffrey Epstein files and JFK assassination. — Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) February 25, 2025

BREAKING: FBI whistleblower confirms to journalist Michael Shellenberger that FBI employees were destroying evidence related to Jeffrey Epstein files and JFK assassination. pic.twitter.com/zYSM0IhjiJ — Vic DeGrammont (@votedegrammont) February 25, 2025

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is chairing the effort to release information about these state secrets, some of which include UFOs. Trump had planned on releasing documents about the JFK assassination during his first presidency but backed down.

Mr. Patel, you have your first order of business: finding out if these allegations are true and firing those who participated if confirmed.