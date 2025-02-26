Victor Ponta: I Can Work With President Trump To Make Romania and Europe...
Independent Reporter: FBI Agents Were Destroying JFK Docs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 26, 2025 7:00 AM
Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has a new sheriff in town with Kash Patel and Dan Bongino serving as its director and deputy director respectively under the second Trump presidency, but that doesn’t mean the riffraff that’s infected this agency are gone. Progress has been made to dismiss, reassign, or outright fire the problematic staffers that had turned the FBI into the Democratic Party’s police force. The latest allegation must be investigated.

Independent reporter Michael Shellenberger said that sources told him that agents were destroying servers that contained sensitive documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein and the assassination of John F. Kennedy. 

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is chairing the effort to release information about these state secrets, some of which include UFOs. Trump had planned on releasing documents about the JFK assassination during his first presidency but backed down. 

Mr. Patel, you have your first order of business: finding out if these allegations are true and firing those who participated if confirmed.

