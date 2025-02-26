Victor Ponta: I Can Work With President Trump To Make Romania and Europe...
How CNN Framed Trump's Economic Performance Is Ridiculous

Matt Vespa  |  February 26, 2025 6:00 AM
I don’t know who got to Harry Enten, but the message has been received: he’s not peddling fugazi numbers to manufacture an anti-Trump narrative. The problem is that the fake numbers are easily exposed. There’s no way we’ve gone from ‘Trump transforming the electorate’ to ‘the death of the Trump presidency’ in less than a week. And alas, this is why no one trusts the media.

It’s become clear that some Democrats might give Trump props for cutting the bureaucracy through the Department of Government Efficiency, writ large—they still primarily hate him. It’s not shocking, but the partisan polling has made surveys of this nature almost worthless. 

It is comical that as soon as the Biden cancer was removed from government, liberals felt the economy starting to do poorly. Apple announced a $500 billion investment in America over the next four years with 20,000 new workers, a clear-cut sign that the job-creating and investment climate is better under Trump.

***

I could see how these would make CNN's viewers, aka government workers, upset:

