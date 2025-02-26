How CNN Framed Trump's Economic Performance Is Ridiculous

I don’t know who got to Harry Enten, but the message has been received: he’s not peddling fugazi numbers to manufacture an anti-Trump narrative. The problem is that the fake numbers are easily exposed. There’s no way we’ve gone from ‘Trump transforming the electorate’ to ‘the death of the Trump presidency’ in less than a week. And alas, this is why no one trusts the media.

Advertisement

Only 20% of Americans currently think the economy is excellent/good.



59% of Americans think the economy is getting worse. @ForecasterEnten pic.twitter.com/S87M5dMuKs — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 24, 2025

It’s become clear that some Democrats might give Trump props for cutting the bureaucracy through the Department of Government Efficiency, writ large—they still primarily hate him. It’s not shocking, but the partisan polling has made surveys of this nature almost worthless.

Views on the economy,

pre-election vs. post-election:



• Democrats now say the economy is getting worse. (+38 vs. -87)



• Republicans now say it’s getting better. (-81 vs. +55)



• Indies are basically the same. (-38 vs. -39)



👉🏻 https://t.co/DLYyYBcR3q https://t.co/c1Txhz8MGo — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 24, 2025

It is comical that as soon as the Biden cancer was removed from government, liberals felt the economy starting to do poorly. Apple announced a $500 billion investment in America over the next four years with 20,000 new workers, a clear-cut sign that the job-creating and investment climate is better under Trump.

***

I could see how these would make CNN's viewers, aka government workers, upset:

"Holy smokes... Whoa... We're living in A Different World..."



Trump's had a net positive approval rating for all 21 days of his 2nd term vs. just 11 days during his entire 1st term!



Big reason? 70% say he's doing what he promised vs. just 46% who felt that way by April 2017. pic.twitter.com/Tj3jSAv0rL — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 10, 2025

Editor's Note: The leftist media are losing the ideological battle for America in real-time.

Help us keep up the fight against their lies and propaganda. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.