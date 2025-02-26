Victor Ponta: I Can Work With President Trump To Make Romania and Europe...
Tipsheet

Dem Rep Reveals the Party's Grand Plan to Defeat Donald Trump

Matt Vespa
February 26, 2025
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

Democrats could quickly turn things around if they focus on job creation, fairer trade deals, and not being weirdos. They may be past the point of no return, as they claim the work that President Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency are doing is unpopular—it’s not. Now, we talk of oligarchies and other messages that are still clearly aimed for the elitist wing of the party. 

What about trying to win back the working class? Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) gave the game away, admitting no plan. The Democrats are just waiting for Trump to fail. It’s an action plan Khanna doesn’t like, and he ripped his party’s leadership for it. Khanna made his opinions known on The Young Turks  (via Daily Caller):

Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna stated Monday that the “failure of leadership” inside of the Democratic Party has resulted in members having no plan to regain voters’ support besides hoping that Republicans “self-destruct.” 

Khanna said on “The Young Turks” that the only strategy currently being utilized by Democratic leadership is to hope that President Donald Trump’s administration will “go too far” and cause the Democratic Party to “win [elections] by default.” The congressman also said the party has not outlined any plan to help struggling, working class Americans who were “justifiably angry” during the 2024 election. 

“I think their plan is the plan Democrats have gone through time and again, which is to point out, which is true, that a lot of these cuts are going to deeply hurt people … Fine, so we get back the House, maybe we even win the presidency by default, what is our vision?” Khanna said. “Is our vision to just to continue to try to win by default because [Republicans] go too far and then not have a governing majority in the House or the Senate where we actually are able to address the legitimate anger of working class Americans of all races? Or are we going to try to do something meaningful with the power we will be handed? And that to me is a failure of leadership in the Democratic Party. We are just being tactical, we’re hoping that they self-destruct.” 

That’s one way, but even Democratic voters like the work Trump and DOGE are doing to whittle down the DC federal workforce. They still feel the president could be kinder, but the point remains: DOGE’s work has widespread support. Democrats remain rudderless and without a unifying message. The only thing they do is throw endless tantrums over everything Trump does. And voters are sick of it.

