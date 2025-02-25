Why These DOGE Staffers Just Resigned. It's Not Shocking.

Over a dozen staffers for the Department of government Efficiency tendered their resignations, saying they would not be part of the effort to dismantle critical public services or something. The Associated Press, who’s waging a legal war against the Trump White House over issues of access, wrote about this, though they buried the most relevant paragraph which explains this mass resignation. It’s not shocking in the least (via AP) [emphasis mine]:

More than 20 civil service employees resigned Tuesday from billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, saying they were refusing to use their technical expertise to “dismantle critical public services.”

“We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations,” the 21 staffers wrote in a joint resignation letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. “However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments.”

The employees also warned that many of those enlisted by Musk to help him slash the size of the federal government under President Donald Trump’s administration were political ideologues who did not have the necessary skills or experience for the task ahead of them.

[…]

The staffers who resigned had worked for what was once known as the United States Digital Service, but said their duties were being integrated into DOGE. Their former office, the USDS, was established under President Barack Obama after the botched rollout of Healthcare.gov, the web portal that millions of Americans use to sign up for insurance plans through the Democrat’s signature health care law.