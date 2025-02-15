And the Loneliest and Most Miserable Americans Are...
Tipsheet

So, That's Why Two People Got Shot at the Eagles Super Bowl Parade

Matt Vespa
February 15, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Perez

It didn’t put a total damper on the celebration as we saw in Kansas City last year, where the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade was marred by a mass shooting that left some 40 people injured and one person dead. Twenty-two people were shot that day.

In Philadelphia, two individuals were shot. The suspect wore a gray Eagles jersey, meaning there is no suspect. Around 1 million people were expected to flood the city streets to celebrate the franchise’s second championship. That description doesn’t narrow the suspect pool. The two victims were women who were fighting over lines to the porta-potty. No, I’m not kidding—that’s what led to gunfire (via CBS Sports): 

Two people were shot along Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia amongst a crowd eager to celebrate at the Eagles' championship parade around 2:35 p.m. ET, according to police, via CBS News Philadelphia. The victims -- both women, according to police -- showed up at the medical tent at 23rd and Spring Garden streets to get help. 

The shooting occurred on the 2300 block, near the parade, at a portable toilet line following a fight involving multiple people, police told the Philadelphia Inquirer. According to Frank Vanore, the city's deputy police commissioner, the women were shot by a man wearing an Eagles jersey after an argument, all while Eagles players and other team officials were doing speeches on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. 

One woman, 27, was shot in her left calf, while the other, a 20-year-old bystander, got shot in her upper left thigh. Police said both  victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and in stable condition. 

The 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend tried to cut the line, according to Vanore, which is when someone punched the boyfriend and a brawl began. Someone in the throng of people fired shots, which hit both women.  

The person who fired likely got away with this because the weapon hasn’t been recovered, the description could match most people at the parade, and local reports added that police have not fully identified the crime scene.

