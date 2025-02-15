And the Loneliest and Most Miserable Americans Are...
So, That's Why Two People Got Shot at the Eagles Super Bowl Parade
Is This Why Biden Failed?
James Carville: Cavalry Isn't Coming to Stop Trump
Trump Once Again Deserves the Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Puts the Squeeze on Iran
Can We Shake Welfare Dependency in Time to Avoid Fiscal Collapse?
Skip 'Captain America: Brave New World,' Rewatch 'Clear and Present Danger'
The FTC Must Return to Supporting Startups and Small Business by Challenging Harmful...
The Future of Clean Energy Looks Increasingly Nuclear
Freedom Should Prevail in Sports Betting
DOGE Is Doing What the American People Want
DOGE Could Unleash Our Economy and Restore Constitutional Guardrails
Iranian Democratic Activism Is on the Rise but Can Benefit From the West...
Tipsheet

Chiefs Fan Melts Down and Blames Trump for Blowout Loss at Super Bowl

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 15, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

At first, I thought this was a parody, but given how Trump derangement syndrome has broken the minds of liberal Americans—this could be a genuine reaction. Yet, like any die-hard sports fan, seeing your team get demolished in the biggest sports event of the year is also traumatizing. I don’t know if you’ve seen this clip of the Kansas City Chiefs fan having a meltdown over the Super Bowl, but it’s a trip.

Advertisement

The Eagles had the better defense and defensive play all game, which set the tone and eventually led to Philly avenging Super Bowl 57’s ending and clinching another ring for the city. But this woman thinks her team was getting pummeled because Donald Trump attended the game:  

The Eagles sacked Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times. They blitzed a total of zero times in the championship game. At one point, Philly’s pressure rate was 52 percent—it showed as Mahomes was rattled beyond belief. 

I’m sure Donald Trump had everything to do with that, right? 

The Chiefs got scalped by the Eagles, but as long as Mahomes is under center for that franchise, the team will likely be a playoff contender next season. It’s just the way it is in that division.

Recommended

The Latest Agency to Get Targeted By Trump Couldn't Be More Deserving Matt Vespa
Advertisement

So, quit sobbing, lady. The Chiefs will likely win the division again next year and then move on to the playoffs. 

Relax. A three-peat was always a herculean climb, but blaming Trump as a reason for the throttling—c’mon now.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Latest Agency to Get Targeted By Trump Couldn't Be More Deserving Matt Vespa
Is This Why Biden Failed? Matt Vespa
And the Loneliest and Most Miserable Americans Are... Matt Vespa
James Carville: Cavalry Isn't Coming to Stop Trump Matt Vespa
So, That's Why Two People Got Shot at the Eagles Super Bowl Parade Matt Vespa
Ilhan Omar Faces Deportation Efforts Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Latest Agency to Get Targeted By Trump Couldn't Be More Deserving Matt Vespa
Advertisement