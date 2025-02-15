Chiefs Fan Melts Down and Blames Trump for Blowout Loss at Super Bowl

At first, I thought this was a parody, but given how Trump derangement syndrome has broken the minds of liberal Americans—this could be a genuine reaction. Yet, like any die-hard sports fan, seeing your team get demolished in the biggest sports event of the year is also traumatizing. I don’t know if you’ve seen this clip of the Kansas City Chiefs fan having a meltdown over the Super Bowl, but it’s a trip.

The Eagles had the better defense and defensive play all game, which set the tone and eventually led to Philly avenging Super Bowl 57’s ending and clinching another ring for the city. But this woman thinks her team was getting pummeled because Donald Trump attended the game:

Liberal Chiefs fan blames Trump for Chiefs loss. Says they lost because Trump was at the game. You can't make this stuff up! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/EH3pZ7ugDl — LEXIT (@LexitMovement1) February 10, 2025

The Eagles sacked Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times. They blitzed a total of zero times in the championship game. At one point, Philly’s pressure rate was 52 percent—it showed as Mahomes was rattled beyond belief.

I’m sure Donald Trump had everything to do with that, right?

The Chiefs got scalped by the Eagles, but as long as Mahomes is under center for that franchise, the team will likely be a playoff contender next season. It’s just the way it is in that division.

So, quit sobbing, lady. The Chiefs will likely win the division again next year and then move on to the playoffs.

Relax. A three-peat was always a herculean climb, but blaming Trump as a reason for the throttling—c’mon now.