Tipsheet

Bill Maher's Nails It With These Remarks About the NFL Removing This Slogan From the Endzones

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 12, 2025 6:50 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Last Friday’s episode of Bill Maher was another where the liberal comedian, while no fan of Donald Trump, turned most of his fire toward his side of the aisle, starting with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who also doesn’t get why his side lost the 2024 election. Hayes thought Democrats didn’t get their message out last year, which Maher responded that they did, and that was the problem. It also helped that Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) was a guest, so no unhinged lefty shenanigans would go unchallenged. Tara Palmeri was also on the panel.

At the time, the Super Bowl was coming up, with the HBO host seemingly relieved that the ‘end racism’ slogan would be removed from the endzones at NFL games. Palmeri seemed taken aback by Maher’s stance.

 "If you're a racist and you see 'End racism' in the endzone, you're going to stop being a racist?" he asked.  

The Puck News reporter said that the overall message is don’t be an “a**hole.” 

"I think it's an asshole to nag us during the football game,” replied Maher, who later said this is what happens when the Left overreached on cancel culture nonsense. 

Maher seemed to agree with the spirit of DOGE, noting the atrocious track record at the Department of Education. Rep. Donalds added that when the department was created in 1977, math and reading scores for those in lower to middle school were higher than they are today—it’s been a failure. Maher also noted the appalling lack of accountability within this area of public policy. 

Last, Maher was not at all irritated with the new White House briefing room, which allowed more non-legacy media types into the room, saying it was more reflective of America. Even Palmeri said it was a good thing despite it being mostly comprised of conservative figures. 

