Bill Maher's Nails It With These Remarks About the NFL Removing This Slogan From the Endzones

Last Friday’s episode of Bill Maher was another where the liberal comedian, while no fan of Donald Trump, turned most of his fire toward his side of the aisle, starting with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who also doesn’t get why his side lost the 2024 election. Hayes thought Democrats didn’t get their message out last year, which Maher responded that they did, and that was the problem. It also helped that Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) was a guest, so no unhinged lefty shenanigans would go unchallenged. Tara Palmeri was also on the panel.

Bill Maher torches Democrats by saying the problem was messaging, in that people were able to hear their crazy ideas:

Chris Hayes: "You have to be authentic, You can't reverse engineer any of this off a blueprint."

Bill Maher: "Democrats say a lot 'Democrats didn't get our… pic.twitter.com/Vc75TPoEqt — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 8, 2025

Byron Donalds turns the tables on Bill Maher as they debate weaponization of the justice department between the Trump and Biden administrations:

Maher: "Kash Patel is up to head the FBI. He said he wants to come after people who helped Joe Biden rig the election. Joe Biden… pic.twitter.com/ILTbeH801w — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 8, 2025

Bill Maher asks if we are in a 'post-constitutional' era under Trump, and Byron Donalds said we were under that era during Biden:

Maher: "Do you believe we are in a post constitutional time?"

Byron Donalds: "If you believe it is okay for the executive branch to tell soldiers,… pic.twitter.com/YvwQxIbLZI — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 8, 2025

At the time, the Super Bowl was coming up, with the HBO host seemingly relieved that the ‘end racism’ slogan would be removed from the endzones at NFL games. Palmeri seemed taken aback by Maher’s stance.

"If you're a racist and you see 'End racism' in the endzone, you're going to stop being a racist?" he asked.

The Puck News reporter said that the overall message is don’t be an “a**hole.”

Bill Maher's panel debates the Superbowl removing 'End racism' from the endzone, and Maher tells liberals 'This is what you get' for going too far with cancel culture BS:

Maher: "Superbowl, the Trump administration is making them take away 'End Racism'"

Tara Palmeri: "Why get rid… pic.twitter.com/vyJLdMmOFN — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 8, 2025

"I think it's an asshole to nag us during the football game,” replied Maher, who later said this is what happens when the Left overreached on cancel culture nonsense.

Maher seemed to agree with the spirit of DOGE, noting the atrocious track record at the Department of Education. Rep. Donalds added that when the department was created in 1977, math and reading scores for those in lower to middle school were higher than they are today—it’s been a failure. Maher also noted the appalling lack of accountability within this area of public policy.

Last, Maher was not at all irritated with the new White House briefing room, which allowed more non-legacy media types into the room, saying it was more reflective of America. Even Palmeri said it was a good thing despite it being mostly comprised of conservative figures.

Bill Maher defends the notion of Trump overhauling the Department of Education:

Maher: "Rahm Emanuel 'A 3rd of 8th graders can't read, and now he wants to close the department.'

I thought 'that's probably why they can't read'

The numbers keep getting worse and worse."

Byron… pic.twitter.com/uBaYHNeoyK — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 8, 2025

