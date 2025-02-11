BREAKING: An American Is Coming Home From a Russian Prison
Thanks to DOGE, These Four FEMA Workers Have Been Fired. Here's Why.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 11, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Federal workers not abiding by the new directives will be exposed and terminated. That’s what happened to four Federal Emergency Management Agency workers. The Department of Government Efficiency uncovered this conspiracy that went around the usual channels, violating the order to nix all funding for illegal alien housing. They blew some $59 million on illegals in New York City, some of which was directed to luxury hotel costs. These employees, which included FEMA’s chief financial officer, were fired (via Fox News):

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that "four employees are being fired today for circumventing leadership and unilaterally making the egregious payment for hotels for migrants in New York City." 

The firings come after Elon Musk wrote on X Monday that "The DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants."  

"Firings include FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist," the DHS also said. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people." 

[…] 

Of the $59.3 million, $19 million was for direct hotel costs, while the balance funded other services such as food and security. According to NY City Hall, the funds were not part of a disaster relief grant.  

This audit is what Washington needed, and liberals are not happy that all their shady and slush-fund-y activities are being exposed by daylight. North Carolinians are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, and the old Biden directives were still ordering hordes of cash to be spent on people who shouldn’t be here.

 There’s a new sheriff in town, and this nonsense stops. 

The Department of Homeland Security issued the following statement about the terminations:

-Effective immediately, FEMA is terminating the employment of four individuals for circumventing leadership to unilaterally make egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants. Firings include FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist.

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people.

