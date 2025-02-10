USAID Packages Found Among Hezbollah Weapons Cache

Trump Broke These People
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 10, 2025 10:30 PM
USAID is no more, but that doesn’t mean their years-long government waste and fraud campaign has vanished. The vestiges of this agency’s serial scamming will be evident for years. In Lebanon, Israeli forces recently raided a Hezbollah weapons cache that had some interesting items from America: USAID packages. 

It’s not entirely shocking since it was explicitly clear that Hamas took over the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. What’s so surprising about another agency having its aid packages landing in the laps of terrorists? Our tax dollars went to these folks (via NY Post):

USAID humanitarian packages were found amidst a cache of weapons owned by terror group Hezbollah in Lebanon, an Israel Defense Forces soldier claimed to The Post. 

“From the American taxpayer to Hezbollah, with love,” said Asher Fredman, a former IDF soldier and currently executive director of the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy, a think tank, in Jerusalem. 

Asher told The Post that he found sniper rifles, anti-tank missiles and explosives alongside the care packages marked “USAID” while on patrol in an undisclosed village in Lebanon where the Iran-backed Hezbollah had a stronghold. 

With each day, new evidence shows that it was right to kill off USAID. It funded a quasi-state media apparatus, and now this little rendezvous with Hezbollah. But this is the tip of the iceberg. If this much waste and fraud was uncovered with this little agency, I can only imagine what we’ll find when the Pentagon and the Department of Education are audited.

