Tipsheet

Did You Catch the Pro-Palestinian Clown Who Interrupted the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 10, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

I didn’t watch the halftime show. From what I heard, it was polarizing. You either loved it or hated it, which apparently depended on whether you liked rap/hip-hop. Regardless, there was another form of entertainment from that spectacle as Kendrick Lamar was performing, which technically was a security breach: a pro-Palestinian clown hijacked the event (via Fox News): 

A man appeared to sneak into Kendrick Lamar's performance at halftime of Super Bowl LIX. 

Lamar performed several of his hits, including "Not Like Us," "Be Humble" and "DNA," and he was surrounded by numerous performers. 

However, the person was able to get onto the field and hold up a Palestinian flag during the show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

During Lamar's performance of his new hit "tv off," the man held the flag on top of a prop car, and then ran onto the field with the flag.  

The person wandered back and forth on the field before members of security arrived. The man was dragged off of the field. 

The protest took place with Trump in attendance at the game, marking the first time a sitting president has ever attended the Super Bowl. 

We should’ve expected these shenanigans to happen, though I thought it would’ve been just a fan rushing onto the field as we’ve seen in past years, not a full-blown display of pro-Hamas lunacy. 

Tags: ISRAEL

