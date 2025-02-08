Trump Has Taken Over the Kennedy Center
Tipsheet

Obama-Appointed Judge Kicks Off Legal Standoff With Trump's DOGE Activities at Treasury

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 08, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

You knew this was coming: a federal judge has issued an injunction against the Department of Government Efficiency regarding their activities at the Treasury Department. There are concerns about safety and privacy concerns, which were laid out in the legal action filed by 19 Democratic attorneys general.

Democrats have been freaking out about DOGE’s access to the Treasury Department’s payment system, which the Trump administration said was limited to ‘read-only.’ They can make suggestions but cannot tinker with the system proper. For now, DOGE will be locked out until further notice. The judge who issued the ruling was appointed by Barack Obama (via Associated Press): 

A federal judge early Saturday blocked Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing Treasury Department records that contain sensitive personal data such as Social Security and bank account numbers for millions of Americans. 

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer issued the preliminary injunction after 19 Democratic attorneys general sued President Donald Trump. The case, filed in federal court in New York City, alleges the Trump administration allowed Musk’s team access to the Treasury Department’s central payment system in violation of federal law. 

The payment system handles tax refunds, Social Security benefits, veterans’ benefits and much more, sending out trillions of dollars every year while containing an expansive network of Americans’ personal and financial data. 

Engelmayer, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, also said anyone prohibited from having access to the sensitive information since Jan. 20 must immediately destroy all copies of material downloaded from Treasury Department systems.

A hearing on this matter is set for February 14. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent set the record straight regarding DOGE working with his department. 

