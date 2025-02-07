Did Trump Just Sanction Amal Clooney?
CNN Highlights the Key Number That Shows Dems Have Lost This Culture Battle
Politico's Response to Allegations That USAID Was Their Sugar Daddy Was a Total...
You Knew This Liberal Media Segment Was Coming, and It Was Everything You...
What This Michigan Lib Did to Avoid Pregnancy Is Peak Trump Derangement Syndrome
Hey, Politico, Did USAID Pay You for These Anti-Elon Headlines?
Trump Establishes 'Task Force' to Tackle Anti-Christian Bias Among Federal Agencies
ICC Responds to Trump's Executive Order Imposing Sanctions on the Court
These Are the Gifts Netanyahu, Trump Exchanged During Visit
VIP
The Aurora Operation to Get Tren de Aragua Members Did Not Go as...
From Canceled Media Contracts to Lawsuits to Expected Layoffs, the USAID News Continues
Elections Have Consequences
An Airplane Has Gone Missing Over Alaska
Horrific: An Illegal Alien Has Been Charged With Impregnating His Teen Daughter
Tipsheet

Bessent Sets the Record Straight on 'Misinformation' About DOGE's Work

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 07, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday addressed the "misinformation" being circulated about the work the Department of Government Efficiency is doing.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Bessent said he vetted the Treasury employees tasked with accessing federal payment data, noting they have read-only access and are not “tinkering” with payment systems in any way.

Advertisement

“It is an operational review. It is not an ideological review,” Bessent told Saleha Mohsin, according to Bloomberg. “The ability to change the system sits over at the Federal Reserve. We don’t even run the system.” 

He further emphasized that “this is not some roving band running around doing things,” but those assisting Elon Musk are “highly trained professionals.”

“This is methodical and it is going to yield big savings,” he said.

“I believe that this DOGE program, in my adult life, is one of the most important audits of government, or changes to government structure, that we have seen," Bessent added. 

The interview comes after a Treasury official wrote to lawmakers on Tuesday addressing concerns raised from some members. 

A Treasury Department official wrote a letter Tuesday to federal lawmakers saying that a tech executive working with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency will have “read-only access” to the government’s payment system.

The official sent the letter out of concerns from members of Congress that DOGE’s involvement with the payment system for the federal government could lead to security risks or missed payments for programs such as Social Security and Medicare. Lawmakers are also concerned that Musk, an unelected citizen, wields too much power within the U.S. government and states blatantly on his social media platform that DOGE will shut down payments to organizations.

DOGE, a Trump administration task force assigned to find ways to fire federal workers, cut programs and slash federal regulations, has raised concerns about its intentions and overruling of career officials at multiple agencies. Democratic lawmakers have voiced frustration over the lack of transparency and public accountability, saying that Musk’s people might illegally withhold payments to suit their political agenda.

The Treasury official said that the ongoing “review” has “not caused payments for obligations such as Social Security and Medicare to be delayed or re-routed.” (AP)

Recommended

Politico's Response to Allegations That USAID Was Their Sugar Daddy Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Tags: GOVERNMENT SPENDING ELON MUSK MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Politico's Response to Allegations That USAID Was Their Sugar Daddy Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
Did Trump Just Sanction Amal Clooney? Katie Pavlich
You Knew This Liberal Media Segment Was Coming, and It Was Everything You Could've Imagined Matt Vespa
So, That's How DOGE Is Able to Find All This Government Waste So Fast Matt Vespa
Are Trump's Tariffs Really Tariffs? Victor Davis Hanson
CNN Highlights the Key Number That Shows Dems Have Lost This Culture Battle Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Politico's Response to Allegations That USAID Was Their Sugar Daddy Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
Advertisement