So, That's Who Was Running the Country After Joe's Disastrous CNN Debate

Lindy Li, a Democrat-turned-MAGA supporter, continues her media tour, spilling her former party’s behind-the-scenes drama, which kicked off reports that top donors are furious that they collectively shelled out $2 billion and got the brakes beaten off them by Donald Trump and the Republicans. She also offered insight into the delusional world Democrats wallowed in before Election Day, where some thought Iowa was within their reach.

Now, she revealed that Hunter Biden ‘commandeered’ the White House after Joe Biden got pummeled by Donald Trump in the June debate on CNN, which eventually became an election-killing event for Democrats. It gets even more insane: Hunter Biden took over the White House. That’s what Li alleges—it wasn’t Lady McBiden, aka Jill, it was Hunter. The former Democrat donor shared these details with Shawn Ryan.

Hunter Biden reportedly 'commandeered' the White House after Biden's disastrous debate with Trump:

Lindy Li: "After the debate, Hunter basically commandeered the White House. He sat in on all of the White House top level meetings. We had a former cocaine addict sitting in on the… pic.twitter.com/yO2GBRVZyk — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 7, 2025

“After the [CNN] debate, Hunter basically commandeered the White House. He sat in on all of the White House top level meetings. We had a former cocaine addict sitting in on the most sensitive meetings of the most consequential and most important government in world history. Does that sit right with you?" said Li to Ryan.

Lindy Li, former DNC official alleges that after Atlanta debate Hunter Biden “basically commandeered” the White House.



“You had a former cocaine addict sitting in on the most sensitive meetings…”



“Mind you, no security clearance. That's who was basically running the show.” https://t.co/IvJF0jNxbD — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 8, 2025

Ryan promptly said, “No.”

“Without security clearance mind you, Li added. “That's who was basically running the show. So, Hunter basically batten down the hatches after the debate to make sure his father would only receive intel he pre-approved,” she added.

Li goes more into the Democratic Party drama surrounding the 2024 election, some of which you already know or could guess. Still, Hunter running the White House—no wonder why things went to absolute crap.

President Trump stripped Joe Biden of his security clearance yesterday.

Lindy Li: "Despite her repeated denials, Beyonce was paid."



Shawn Ryan: "Who was she paid by?"



Lindy Li: "And Kamala Harris thought all these people came out to Texas to hear her speak. Yeah, right. Kamala Harris got booed. She got drowned in boos."



"Cardi B, who famously… pic.twitter.com/T6hLFSm316 — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) February 6, 2025

"Obama thought that Biden would eventually f*ck everything up. And that's eventually actually what happened. But also, he didn't have much faith in Kamala Harris before she ascended to the top role. He was vetting people like Mark Kelly and Andy Beshear."@lindyli pic.twitter.com/QLuMFFNZ20 — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) February 6, 2025



