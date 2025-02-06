Trump White House Unveils New Tax Plan for Americans

We knew this was coming, too. One way to revamp the American economy is to create a better tax and job-creating environment. The first Trump presidency did that, which led to bonuses for workers, billions in repatriated cash from overseas, and small business and consumer confidence reaching historic highs. Unemployment across the board reached all-time lows, and then the COVID pandemic happened, thanks to shoddy Chinese lab workers not following or having proper containment protocols in Wuhan.

Now, flush with victory after the 2024 election, the Trump White House is making it a priority to extend their initial tax cuts, which have since expired. It should be made permanent when this budget reconciliation duel begins, and it will be a tough slog. Like completing the border wall and enforcing federal immigration laws, making the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent should be a top domestic agenda item.

INCOMING TAX RELIEF:



- No tax on tips

- No tax on Social Security for seniors

- No tax on overtime

- Renew Trump Tax Cuts

- Adjusting the SALT cap

- Ending tax breaks for billionaire sports team owners

- Closing the carried interest loophole

- Tax cuts for 'Made in America'… pic.twitter.com/kTtbZj3wc2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 6, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added that there will be a concerted push for no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security for seniors, no tax on overtime pay, tweaking the caps on SALT, nixing the breaks for billionaire sports team owners, and ending the carried interest loophole.

“This will be the largest tax cut in history for middle-class working Americans,” Leavitt added.