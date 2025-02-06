CNN Host Loses It When a GOP Rep Presses Her About Military Families and Remote Work

It’s ridiculous that it’s come to this, but the DC political class wants us to feel bad for them because President Donald J. Trump is forcing them to come back to work. The remote days are over, and they are not doing any work. Tens of thousands are expected to take the buyout option, which will give them full severance pay and benefits through this September. The projection is that 180,000 government workers will be given pink slips and purged from the government forever.

Advertisement

Yet, CNN’s Brianna Keilar tried to stoke some sympathy for those ordered back to work, which tens of millions of working families already contend with. Still, you know that by using military families who might be forced to find new jobs. Her source is some people she spoke with. Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) wanted more regarding evidence because he thought Keilar’s points were more anecdotal. That’s when Keilar got huffy:

CNN's Brianna Keilar: "You have teleworking spouses...in the special forces...they are being told that they need to drive an hour and a half each way...are you aware of this?! It doesn't sound like it!"



Rep. Pat Fallon: "Was this telework available prior to COVID?"



Keilar:… pic.twitter.com/HUFCSpNA2p — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2025

CNN's Brianna Keilar: "You have teleworking spouses...in the special forces...they are being told that they need to drive an hour and a half each way...are you aware of this?! It doesn't sound like it!" Rep. Pat Fallon: "Was this telework available prior to COVID?" Keilar: "Yes! Prior to COVID, sir!" Fallon: "Is somebody just telling you that? Because it sounds anecdotal." Keilar: "It's not anecdotal, sir! It's not anecdotal! I'm telling you! It's not anecdotal!" Fallon: "Did somebody tell you this? Did they call you up on the phone? Or did you read about it in an article?" Keilar: "Sir. I'm talking to dozens of military spouses."

That’s a lie, Brianna. Media Lies, which is the rebranded account run by the same crew that neutralized the endless stream of nonsense from the Kamala campaign in 2024, said that the Office of Personnel Management and Budget has already cleared this matter up: