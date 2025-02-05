Independent Journalist Highlights Why Dems Are So Quiet About Trump Right Now

The second Trump presidency is barely three weeks old, but it’s moving at a pace that Joe Biden could only dream of. All the executive actions President Trump has issued have been directly targeted toward reversing the damage slow Joe did to the country. We’re reestablishing primacy abroad, evidenced by Canada and Mexico caving to Trump’s tariff threats and Hamas finally agreeing to a hostage deal. At home, they’re working to trim the fat of government, get prices under control—a long-term goal—and reinvigorate the American dream, which Biden killed for millions of people through his incompetence, sluggishness, and overall political ineptitude. The man got toppled by Nancy Pelosi, who isn’t even in the congressional leadership anymore. Still, where are all the protesters?

Independent reporter Michael Shellenberger noted that while there have been a smattering of anti-Trump tantrums here and there, it’s nowhere near the level of intensity in 2017. Even the media’s meltdowns aren’t at Fukushima levels anymore. They’re more like Three-Mile Island in intensity. The Democrats have been completely eviscerated in 2024. Shellenberger noted the party suffered two haymakers, politically and morally, which has left them dead inside. It’s one of the most brutal pieces about the woes facing Democrats, and it highlights the issues they must correct but won’t for obvious reasons (via Public):

So why aren’t Democrats up in arms? Why aren’t there mass protests against imminent fascism, climate apocalypse, and trans genocide? One reason there are no mass protests by Democrats against those things is likely because they see no value in having them. They wouldn’t have much impact any time soon. Trump is able to do those things because voters elected him president. And they have known this since early November. But that didn’t stop millions of Democrats and people around the world taking to the streets in 2017. And such protests didn’t occur in November, either before or after the 2024 elections. Indeed, the Left’s energy and enthusiasm for both Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden was already low and declining last year. Another factor may have been the Democrats’ own disgust with the poor performance of Harris and Biden, the margin of their defeat, and the resulting lack of enthusiasm for the Democrats’ agenda. In 2017, Democrats won the popular vote while losing the electoral vote; this year, they lost both. It is impossible to ignore the fact that Trump played a large role in facilitating the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which underscores the degree to which Biden was unable, due to both his age and his lack of leadership, to carry out the job of commander-in-chief. And Biden angered many Democrats in recent weeks after pardoning his son Hunter Biden, after promising he would not do so. He likely angered many more today when he pardoned his brother, three other relatives, and Anthony Fauci for any crimes going all the way back to 2014. Even so, if Democrats and progressives really believed that Trump was the second coming of Hitler, that climate change was the apocalypse, and that recognizing just two genders constituted a “genocide” of trans people, then they would have been in the streets, marching for dear life. According to their own statements about Trump, their own values, and what they would do in the face of danger, Democrats and progressives around the world should have taken to the streets en masse. The fact that they didn’t shows that they really didn’t believe those things were true and good; they just said they did. Polls show that either a majority of Democrats or a significant percentage of them agree with Trump on energy, migration, and transgender issues. As such, the reason the Democrats and the Left are so quiet is because they have been defeated morally, not just politically. […] Democrats have a lot of work to do in terms of creating a new agenda that is appealing to voters. They got on the wrong side of some big issues. They will need to concede that they were wrong, at a minimum, on the border, transgenderism, and energy. They may need to go further and repudiate censorship and lawfare. Whatever they do, the Democrats’ effort to climb back from the moral abyss in which they found themselves starts with taking a hard look in the mirror and committing to stop lying to themselves and others.

Shellenberger also noted how Democrats have killed the disinformation nonsense because they were caught peddling such drivel, along with the ‘that’s fascism’ narrative, which was one of the most desperate and transparent ploys deployed by a defeated and dying Kamala Harris campaign. Only after the election did we learn that the then-vice president never led Trump in any of their internal polling, much like Joe Biden, who never led in the polls against the 47th president of the United States.

Trump won the popular vote and the Electoral College. The Democrats lost ground with every voter group imaginable, and yet the Democrats think they didn’t lose by that much or something. They’re still convinced the country hasn’t moved to the right while ignoring the elephant in the room, which is that it has to the point where non-white working-class voters are now drifting into the GOP camp, something that would be viewed as unthinkable 10 years ago.

The Democrats got ahead of their skis on Trump, the lawfare, the ‘he’s Hitler’ nonsense, the disinformation, and the authoritarianism circus acts. The dying credibility of the media could make it stick, so in their frustration, they exposed voters even further to their degeneracy. All Democrats are now in anti-Trump opposition. There is no plan for taxes, cost of living, inflation, and other issues Joe Biden let atrophy as he napped.

And even after their disastrous winter meeting, this party remains lost, rudderless, leaderless, and without a message. You can’t craft one with the issues they think are top priority now. Democrats are the mentally ill homeless person on the sidewalk, panhandling and screaming obscenities into the clouds. Meanwhile, people do what they should when seeing a spectacle like this: walk over or around them and hold your nose to avoid the smell.