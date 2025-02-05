Here Are Pam Bondi's First Directives As Attorney General

She was a lock for the job when her hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee ended. Pam Bondi is arguably one of the most qualified individuals nominated for the post in the past 50 years. That’s not my opinion—that’s the take from CNN’s chief legal analyst, Elie Honig. Attorney General Pam Bondi was confirmed 54-46 last night and sworn in earlier today.

JUST IN: US Attorney General Pam Bondi to order an investigation into legal cases that targeted President Trump.



These include cases brought by former special counsel Jack Smith and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. pic.twitter.com/r1zH1H7JLE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 5, 2025

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to order federal funding freeze for sanctuary cities — Fox News — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) February 5, 2025

Her first actions as our chief law enforcement official did not disappoint: she cut all funding to sanctuary city insanity, ordered investigations into the anti-Trump lawfare, reauthorized the use of the death penalty when appropriate, and worked with the Department of Homeland Security in efforts to neutralize the drug cartels running amok. Any DOJ official who cannot carry out these action items will be subject to internal disciplinary measures, including termination (via Fox News):

Bondi issued a directive regarding "zealous advocacy." Bondi said DOJ attorneys’ responsibilities include "aggressively enforcing criminal laws passed by Congress, but also vigorously defending presidential policies and actions on behalf of the United States against legal challenges." "The discretion afforded Justice Department attorneys with respect to those responsibilities does not include latitude to substitute their personal political views or judgments for those that prevailed in the election," the memo states. "When Justice Department attorneys refuse to faithfully carry out their role by, for example, refusing to advance good-faith arguments or declining to sign briefs, it undermines the constitutional order and deprives the President of the benefit of his lawyers," the memo continues. Bondi, in the memo, states that "any Justice Department attorney who declines to sign a brief, refuses to advance good-faith arguments on behalf of the Trump administration, or otherwise delays or impedes the Justice Department’s mission will be subject to discipline and potentially termination." […] The working group’s first reviews will include prosecutions against Trump led by former Special Counsel Jack Smith; Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg; and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the civil fraud case against Trump and his family. […] Meanwhile, Bondi also will end the moratorium on federal executions and order that federal prosecutors at the Department of Justice, including U.S. attorneys' offices, seek the death penalty when appropriate — specifically with a focus on violent drug trafficking crimes. […] As for cartels, Bondi is directing the Justice Department to work closely with the Department of Homeland Security and other federal partners to "completely eliminate" the threats of cartels and transnational criminal organizations. Bondi plans to re-imagine charging priorities relating to those cases in order to ensure that law enforcement resources are focused on dismantling the foundational operational capacity of cartels, as opposed to just picking off low-level offenders. Here, the Justice Department is expected to temporarily suspend some "bureaucratic approvals and reviews" in order to prioritize speedy prosecutions and captures of those accused of severe offenses like capital crimes, terrorism or aiding the operations of cartels.

Law and order is back. The cancer of the Biden administration is slowly being excised from the Justice Department.