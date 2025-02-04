The Media Had a Total Meltdown Over Trump Overhauling USAID
Tipsheet

CBS News' Margaret Brennan Gets Shut Down by GOP Rep Over DEI Waste at the State Department

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 04, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

CBS News’ Margaret Brennan hasn’t been having a good month. It’s been a bad couple of months, actually. Donald Trump won the 2024 election, which no doubt sent her and her colleagues to therapy. Since then, the Face the Nation host has been slapped down and outmaneuvered repeatedly.

On Sunday, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) spoke about DEI waste at the State Department, to which Brennan pressed him for examples. It’s as if these people don’t know our side comes prepared, and Mast listed multiple nonsensical expenditures. Brennan tried to say those were small programs, but that wasn’t the point, Margie. You thought you landed a death blow, thinking Mast couldn’t name any, and he listed several.  

Brennan’s smackdowns have become a meme. 

Her interview with Vice President JD Vance set the tone for the next four years regarding how this administration will treat the media: ‘We’re going to do what we said we’re going to do, and you’re just going to have to sit there and take it.’ 

On immigration, Vance rightly noted that Joe Biden allowed hordes of unvetted Afghans into the country. One was plotting a terror attack in Oklahoma, to which Margaret tried desperately to point out that this person was vetted and might have been radicalized here.  

'Prepared to Prosecute': Homan Responds to NJ Governor's Stunning Admission Leah Barkoukis
Who cares, woman? And that led to the famous, “I don’t really care, Margaret” response from Vance.  

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wasn’t having any of her liberal antics over Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI, saying, “You should worry about reporting the news fairly, which you don't do when it comes to everything Trump."

