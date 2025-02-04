Scott Jennings Continues to School Clueless Libs on CNN

CNN’s Scott Jennings has the patience of a saint. He’s waging a one-man war against liberalism on the notoriously anti-Trump network. He’s all alone as other conservative guests are either squishes or anti-Trump Republicans. Without question, he’s the sole voice of reason on the network, which is laughably biased against the president.

Jennings recently gave a lecture on soft power, and he reminded his colleagues that Trump is doing precisely what he was elected to do, which is slashing the government bureaucracy. No one should be shocked about these moves; as for the trade war between Mexico and Canada, which lasted less than 36 hours, only a Washington Post columnist would suggest that Trump “got rolled” in this showdown. They all caved and agreed to strengthen their border measures, and in return, Trump halted the tariffs. That was Catherine Rampell, who Jennings has sparred and owned often, who later laughed about fentanyl overdoses in America.

JUST IN: CNN's Scott Jennings shuts down WaPo's Catherine Rampell after she said Trump got "rolled" by Canada & Mexico.



At one point, Rampell laughed after Jennings mentioned all the fentanyl de*ths from open borders.



Jennings: Canada and Mexico need to help us.



Rampell: They… pic.twitter.com/5nNzROoEEr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2025

NEW: Scott Jennings methodically schools CNN panel as they try in vain to defend USAID:



“There is a difference between smart soft power and dumb spending by the leftwing ideologues who inhabit this bureaucracy."



🔥🔥



“There is a difference between soft power and soft… pic.twitter.com/njVEFirqZt — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 3, 2025

Later, host Abby Phillip couldn’t understand why we weren’t concerned about Musk’s purported influence he has on the president. This network never ceases to be an unending cesspool of stupidity: Trump is functional, Elon serves at the direction of the president, and he’s doing things that we and Trump want DOGE to do.

ABBY PHILLIP: If you're concerned about the people around Joe Biden running the government, why aren't you concerned about (Trump/Musk)?



SCOTT JENNINGS: Because I don't have any concern that this president is functional. He's a functional president, and Musk is an agent of the… pic.twitter.com/L4UK39Qqis — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 4, 2025

No wonder why alternative ecosystems of information are flourishing.

It took less than 48 hours for Mexico to cave.



The Art of the Deal. pic.twitter.com/yjxKwzSnYh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2025

BREAKING: Just minutes after the President of Mexico caved and promised to send 10,000 troops to the border to stop the illegal invasion and flow of Fentanyl into the U.S., Mexican authorities arrested a major drug cartel leader. pic.twitter.com/0oNogUP5fE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2025

Chuck Schumer on Sunday said Trump’s tariffs would make Corona and avocados more expensive.



Today, Mexico’s president caved to Trump’s tariff threat and agreed to send 10,000 Mexican soldiers to defend the US border.



Schumer has humiliated himself yet again with a silly stunt. pic.twitter.com/IoBPVGhfwz — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 3, 2025

🚨 MSNBC's Ana Cabrera started her show painting a desolate picture of the state of the country in light of Donald Trump's tariffs.



By the end of her show, she has to eat her words as she reports that Trump's tariffs secured 10,000 Mexican troops to prevent fentanyl from pouring… pic.twitter.com/l3TKwqdnnI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 3, 2025

***

More on Rampell. Is she worse than Ana Navarro and the entire crew on The View?