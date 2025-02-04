Trump Notices Something Peculiar About the Florida Panthers' Attire at the White House
VIP
Dear Dems, We're Just Better Than You
The Dem Reaction to Trump's FBI/DOJ Purges Only Shows It Was the Right...
Democrats Insist On Destroying Themselves. Let Them.
The Changing Media Landscape
Scott Bessent's Would-Be Assassin Identifies As a 'Transgender Woman'
A Transformative Choice for HHS Secretary
This Has Got to Stop
Securing the Border: Trump Actions Prove It Doesn't Require New Laws
Climate Warriors’ Legal Woes a Win for the Country
Trump’s Paris Pullout Saves the US Billions and Liberates the Third World
Here's How Democrats Reacted to DOGE Reviewing Treasury Payment System
New Orleans Sued, Accused of Negligence, Over Bourbon Street Terror Attack
Soros-Backed Outlet Exposes Vehicles of 'Undercover' ICE Agents
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Continues to School Clueless Libs on CNN

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 04, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN’s Scott Jennings has the patience of a saint. He’s waging a one-man war against liberalism on the notoriously anti-Trump network. He’s all alone as other conservative guests are either squishes or anti-Trump Republicans. Without question, he’s the sole voice of reason on the network, which is laughably biased against the president. 

Advertisement

 Jennings recently gave a lecture on soft power, and he reminded his colleagues that Trump is doing precisely what he was elected to do, which is slashing the government bureaucracy. No one should be shocked about these moves; as for the trade war between Mexico and Canada, which lasted less than 36 hours, only a Washington Post columnist would suggest that Trump “got rolled” in this showdown. They all caved and agreed to strengthen their border measures, and in return, Trump halted the tariffs. That was Catherine Rampell, who Jennings has sparred and owned often, who later laughed about fentanyl overdoses in America. 

Later, host Abby Phillip couldn’t understand why we weren’t concerned about Musk’s purported influence he has on the president. This network never ceases to be an unending cesspool of stupidity: Trump is functional, Elon serves at the direction of the president, and he’s doing things that we and Trump want DOGE to do.  

Recommended

Trump Notices Something Peculiar About the Florida Panthers' Attire at the White House Matt Vespa
Advertisement

No wonder why alternative ecosystems of information are flourishing.  

Advertisement

***

More on Rampell. Is she worse than Ana Navarro and the entire crew on The View?

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Notices Something Peculiar About the Florida Panthers' Attire at the White House Matt Vespa
The Dem Reaction to Trump's FBI/DOJ Purges Only Shows It Was the Right Decision Matt Vespa
Here's How Democrats Reacted to DOGE Reviewing Treasury Payment System Sarah Arnold
DOGE Has Their Next Target, and Libs Are Bound to Freak Out Matt Vespa
Democrats Insist On Destroying Themselves. Let Them. Derek Hunter
The Changing Media Landscape Cal Thomas

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Notices Something Peculiar About the Florida Panthers' Attire at the White House Matt Vespa
Advertisement