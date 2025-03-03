Can Zelenskyy Patch Things Up? Trump Just Answered That Question
Why There Won't Be a Major Backlash Over Trump's Brutal Beatdown of Zelensky
YAF Launches Nationwide Offensive on Colleges Defying Trump's Order Stopping DEI Insanity
VIP
After Slamming Deportations, CNN Allows the Democrats to Try Taking Credit for Border...
VIP
Plan to Keep an Eye on Montana Pot Users Sounds Very Familiar
VIP
Are Democrats Potentially Shifting on Guns? Some Seem to Suggest They Should
Why No European Politician Can Be 'Leader of the Free World'
VIP
This Government Agency Just Offered Staffers $25,000 to Quit
Linda McMahon Confirmed As Secretary of Education
VIP
DNC-Linked Reporter Backs Down After Being Caught Exposing ICE Raids
Defiant Zelenskyy Hits Back at Lindsey Graham’s Calls for Resignation
Sen. Murphy Rants Against 'MAGA World' After He's Called Out for Meeting With...
American Savings Surge as DOGE Shows Promising Success
VIP
Woke Tales: 'Progressive' Leadership Continues to Fail Deep Blue Cities
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Orders Have Gone Out on the Future of Ukraine Aid

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 03, 2025 7:05 PM
AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov

The White House confirmed Monday night that all foreign aid to Ukraine will be put on hold until Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy finds his way back to the negotiation table in acceptance of a peace deal, mineral agreement with the United States and end to the war Russia started. 

Advertisement

"This is not permanent termination of aid, it's a pause," Fox News reports. "The orders are going out right now."

The move comes after President Trump kicked Zelenskyy out of the White House on Friday after a 40 minute long meeting in front of the cameras went south at the end of discussions. 

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump released in a statement on Truth Social after the Oval Office meeting. "I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Recommended

Sen. Murphy Rants Against 'MAGA World' After He's Called Out for Meeting With Zelenskyy Ahead of WH Visit Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Earlier in the day Monday, Trump explained what it will take for Zelenskyy to patch things up and move forward. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Murphy Rants Against 'MAGA World' After He's Called Out for Meeting With Zelenskyy Ahead of WH Visit Rebecca Downs
Can Zelenskyy Patch Things Up? Trump Just Answered That Question Katie Pavlich
Linda McMahon Confirmed As Secretary of Education Sarah Arnold
Here's the SNL Skit That Got High Marks This Weekend Matt Vespa
Where Do You Go After 'Literally Hitler'? Kurt Schlichter
WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Had a One-Word Response to This Fake News Piece About Trump & Russia Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Murphy Rants Against 'MAGA World' After He's Called Out for Meeting With Zelenskyy Ahead of WH Visit Rebecca Downs
Advertisement