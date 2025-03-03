BREAKING: Orders Have Gone Out on the Future of Ukraine Aid

The White House confirmed Monday night that all foreign aid to Ukraine will be put on hold until Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy finds his way back to the negotiation table in acceptance of a peace deal, mineral agreement with the United States and end to the war Russia started.

"This is not permanent termination of aid, it's a pause," Fox News reports. "The orders are going out right now."

BREAKING: The United States is pausing all U.S. military aid to Ukraine until President Trump determines the Ukrainians show a commitment to good faith peace negotiations, a senior Trump administration official tells Fox News.



"This is not permanent termination of aid, it's a… — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 3, 2025

The move comes after President Trump kicked Zelenskyy out of the White House on Friday after a 40 minute long meeting in front of the cameras went south at the end of discussions.

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump released in a statement on Truth Social after the Oval Office meeting. "I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Earlier in the day Monday, Trump explained what it will take for Zelenskyy to patch things up and move forward.