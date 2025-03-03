Sen. Murphy Rants Against 'MAGA World' After He's Called Out for Meeting With Zelenskyy Ahead of WH Visit

It was quite the fiasco when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House on Friday, as Townhall has been covering. As it turns out, Democratic politicians, who have been speaking out at length about the aftermath of the meeting, may have made it worse for the Ukrainian president, especially when it comes to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT).

On Saturday, The New York Post put out a column from Michael Goodwin about Democrats reportedly working behind the scenes, "Disaster in the Oval Office: Dems lead Zelensky, Ukraine off a cliff with pressure to reject mineral deal."

Murphy is particularly mentioned prominently:

Before meeting President Trump, Zelensky met with anti-Trump Democrats who advised him to reject the terms of the mineral deal that the president was offering, according to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). “Just finished a meeting with President Zelensky here in Washington. He confirmed that the Ukrainian people will not support a fake peace agreement where Putin gets everything he wants and there are no security arrangements for Ukraine,” Murphy’s office posted on X at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He attached a picture of Zelensky at a conference table, with Murphy seated on the opposite side. Forty minutes later, Zelensky arrived at the White House, where Trump met his car, smiled, shook his hand and walked him into the Oval Office. ... The earlier meeting with Dems undercuts wild claims that Trump and Vice President JD Vance staged an ambush. In fact, it was Zelensky who came with an ulterior motive. The purpose of the meeting was to sign the mineral agreement that he and Trump representatives had negotiated. He had twice refused to sign it after promising to, and thanks to Murphy, we now know he had no intention of signing it Friday. By listening to the nakedly partisan advice of Dems instead of dealing forthrightly with the current president, Zelensky betrayed his countrymen and, for now at least, leaves them without the military and diplomatic protection that only America can provide. Good luck counting on Britain, France and the rest of Europe to save Ukraine. Maybe the Germans will send strudel. In a perverse way, Murphy and other Dems got the outcome they wanted. The fireworks at the White House gave them an excuse to replay their Russia Russia Russia hoax. Once again, they and their media handmaidens are dishonestly insisting that Trump is in Vladimir Putin’s camp.

Bonchie, writing for our sister site RedState, also explained it quite well, writing, "Less than an hour before entering the Oval Office, Zelensky met with several lawmakers, including Murphy and other Democrats. Based on the wording of the above post, the senator (or someone else at the table) pressed the Ukrainian president to reject a 'fake peace agreement,' which is a clear shot at Trump's attempts at diplomacy. At the very least, these Democrats encouraged Zelensky to remain defiant in that position, and we all know what happened next."

Murphy reacted none too kindly to the NYP column, sharing a screenshot and referring to it as "the latest MAGA conspiracy" and adding that it was a "Total lie." Since Sunday afternoon, when his post went up, Murphy has received close to 1,000 replies with many users still calling him out.

There are also screenshots, including from Republican strategist Matt Whitlock, as Sam J. at our sister site Twitchy highlighted. "Dems can’t get their story straight," Whitlock expressed, summarizing the Democrats' reactions.

This is the latest MAGA conspiracy. Total lie.



The meeting with Zelensky was bipartisan - led by a Senate Republican. We all encouraged him to sign the minerals deal.



But yes - he did make clear he wouldn’t accept a bad “ceasefire” deal that sold out his country. pic.twitter.com/WtQCJ1BtLv — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 2, 2025

Whoa.



Dems can’t get their story straight.



They came out of their Zelensky meeting trashing the deal - calling it “a fake peace agreement” giving Putin everything he wants.



When reported they pressured Z to not take the deal, Murphy calls it “a MAGA conspiracy” and they… pic.twitter.com/IpBbAsde4E — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 2, 2025

The senator also put out a lengthy thread later on Sunday afternoon that called out not only the outlet further into the thread but "MAGA world" in general. This is despite Goodwin referencing an image from Murphy's X account, which is still up, that the senator put out.

In stressing it was a "Total lie" that he and other Democrats encouraged Zelenskyy to reject the deal, the senator claimed that "MAGA has been ceaselessly spreading" such a claim. Another post went for an even harsher tone, claiming the source is "Just a MAGA troll making up s**t in their basement," with that user acknowledging she is "speculating."

2/ Not entirely clear where it started, but the source looks like it might be from a totally random MAGA user who says she is “speculating” that Blinken, Rice, Nuland and Vindman has a “conference call” with Zelensky.



Just a MAGA troll making up shit in their basement. pic.twitter.com/ju0IyE7pkv — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 2, 2025

When it comes to Goodwin's column, Murphy claims that it "WILDLY twists my post," later adding it is "Totally false" and has "Zero regard for the facts."

4/ But that’s all that’s necessary in MAGA world for a lie to take off and become MAGA truth.



Two MAGA accounts with bigger followings post it as truth. And now something that never ever happened is baked into the MAGA ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/hQ1aiU8MPp — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 2, 2025

For the rest of the posts, Murphy ranted some more about MAGA, doubling down on insulting the movement, and even claiming that "a Russian bot" could have played a role.

Murphy ended on quite the fearmongering note, claiming, "False claims are just a means toward an end. And that end is the destruction of Democrats and the rule of law in order to install the Trump family in power permanently."

6/ What you need to understand is that there’s no shame about this in MAGA. Truth doesn’t exist. False claims are just a means toward an end. And that end is the destruction of Democrats and the rule of law in order to install the Trump family in power permanently. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 2, 2025

Since Murphy's lengthy thread, his first post has received close to 4,000 replies with many users still calling him out for his involvement.

It's also worth highlighting how Murphy spoke out against Trump, especially following Friday's meeting, while speaking with Dana Bash on CNN's "State of the Union."

Mike Miller, also at RedState, highlighted Murphy's remarks, including how the senator stressed that "the White House has become an arm of the Kremlin" and that Trump and his White House are using "Kremlin talking points."

Murphy also claimed that "the White House has been pretending as if Ukraine started this war," reminding that "the fact is this Vladimir Putin is a brutal dictator. Russia started this war." What Trump has been reminding people of is that the war started under his particularly weak and feckless successor/predecessor, President Joe Biden.

Following the disastrous and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan during Biden's term, Russia's Vladimir Putin no doubt felt emboldened to invade Ukraine. As Trump has reminded, and as a poll conducted not long after the war began shows that voters agree with, Putin would have known better to invade had he still been in office.

This from @WesternLensman highlights Murphy’s bizarre messaging



1) called the deal a disaster that gives Putin everything he wants



2) says any reporting they encouraged Z not to sign deal is a “conspiracy”



3) says Z was ready to sign



4) says Z needed to discuss the disaster https://t.co/0MOjKefGsy — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 2, 2025

Murphy himself proudly shared his Sunday show appearance, leading to a fitting meme from Vice President JD Vance himself, as Sam J. highlighted for Twitchy.