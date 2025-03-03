Can Zelenskyy Patch Things Up? Trump Just Answered That Question

Speaking during an event about a new technology investment in America from the White House Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump was asked what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has to do in order to reopen direct talks about how to end Russia's invasion of his country.

Advertisement

REPORTER: "What do you need to see from President Zelensky to restart these negotiations?"



TRUMP: "I just think he should be more appreciative..." pic.twitter.com/UNa4XB1NNc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2025

Trump's offer comes after he kicked Zelenskyy out of the White House Friday after a 40 minute long meeting in front of the cameras went south.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump released in a statement on Truth Social after the Oval Office meeting. "I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

Trump will give an update on the previously proposed mineral deal with Ukraine, which was supposed to be signed Friday from the White House, during his joint address to Congress Tuesday night.

President Trump: "President Zelensky supposedly made a statement...He thinks the war's gonna go on for a long time. He better not be right about that." pic.twitter.com/lKH2F79kXi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2025

In the meantime, the Trump administration is considering a pause on all aid to Urkaine.