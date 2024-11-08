The FBI Braces for a Total 'Bloodbath' After Trump's 2024 Win

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reportedly a place of mourning. Donald Trump won the 2024 election, capping off the greatest political comeback in American history.

It’s over. done. Trumpism is here to stay. The man has defeated the liberal media, the intelligence community, and the Justice Department, and they’re shell-shocked and stunned over this decisive win. Trump won 312 electoral votes and the popular vote. For the top brass at the J. Edgar Hoover Building, it’s likely the end of their tenure at the agency (via Washington Times):

The brass on the seventh floor at FBI headquarters in Washington are walking around in a daze and wary of a housecleaning since President-elect Donald Trump won his reelection on Tuesday, according to inside sources. The Washington Times learned through several anonymous bureau sources that senior executives who run the agency were “stunned” and “shellshocked” by Mr. Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. “You know the fit test? How they let the standards slack on the fit test?” the first FBI source said, referring to the agency’s physical fitness requirements. “Everyone’s going to have a real problem when they’re running for the door.” […] According to most of the sources, no one in the FBI at a GS-14 level or higher is safe from losing their job after Mr. Trump is sworn in, and they fully expect the president-elect to “smash the place to pieces when he gets in,” and that it will be a “bloodbath.”

Good. These clowns ran interference on federal investigations into Hunter Biden, peddled knowingly false information about Russian collusion, and let pedophile rings slide since they were too busy going after the January 6 suspects.

Sorry, guys, you need to go back to enforcing the law, or you’re gone. The days of being the Democrats’ grocery boys are over.