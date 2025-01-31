VIP
It Was Always a Matter of Will
An 'Angel Flight'? There's Been a Tragic Plane Crash in Philadelphia
We All Knew This Was Coming Regarding the FBI
Trump's Latest Order to Federal Workers Will Surely Trigger Libs
VIP
Democrats Defend the Indefensible
This Petty Blue State Governor Just Banned J6ers From Holding Government Jobs
VIP
MSNBC Is Seen in Bed With the Democrats As the Ratings for Both...
Illinois Democrats to Allow Illegals to Change Their Names to Evade ICE
Josh Hawley Has Some Concerns About Tulsi Gabbard's Senate Confirmation
Woke Warrior Pete Buttigieg Removes Preferred Pronouns From Social Media Bio
VIP
Mark Zuckerberg Banned Tampons In Meta’s Male Bathrooms, Here’s What Happened Next
Trump Weighs Imposing Tariffs on Oil
Remember How Trump Sued CBS News Over Edited '60 Minutes' Episode? Here's How...
White House Confirms That Trump's Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China Will Take...
Tipsheet

Here's What Caused a Career Treasury Official to Quit After a Run-in With Elon Musk's Allies

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 31, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

David A. Lebryk had a decades-long career in Washington DC, where he was supposedly some nonpolitical actor for the Treasury Department. That’s what the media says, and when they say things like so-and-so was ‘independent, nonpartisan, or apolitical,’ that’s usually not the case. As we’ve seen since 2017, a lot of these ‘nonpolitical’ people are left-wing nutjobs, especially those at the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the intelligence community. So, the more we can force out, the better. With no election on the horizon, Trump can and will take a hatchet to the political establishment this time. 

Advertisement

With Scott Bessent quickly confirmed as Secretary of the Treasury, Lebryk’s role at the department was no longer needed. He was acting head until Bessent’s takeover became official. Yet, the payment system from which the department allocates trillions of dollars daily was an area where he wasn’t willing to work with Elon Musk’s allies at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He decided to quit the government (via WaPo): 

The highest-ranking career official at the Treasury Department left the agency after a clash with allies of billionaire Elon Musk over access to sensitive payment systems, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private talks. 

David A. Lebryk, who served in nonpolitical roles at Treasury for several decades, announced his retirement Friday in an email to colleagues obtained by The Washington Post. President Donald Trump named Lebryk as acting secretary upon taking office last week. Lebryk had a dispute with Musk’s surrogates over access to the payment system the U.S. government uses to disburse trillions of dollars every year, the people said. The exact nature of the disagreement was not immediately clear, they said. 

Officials affiliated with Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” have been asking since after the election for access to the system, the people said — requests that were reiterated more recently, including after Trump’s inauguration. Tom Krause, a Silicon Valley executive who has now been detailed to Treasury, is among those involved, the people said. Krause did not respond to requests for comment. 

[…]

Typically only a small number of career officials control Treasury’s payment systems. Run by the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the sensitive systems control the flow of more than $6 trillion annually to households, businesses and more nationwide. Tens, if not hundreds, of millions of people across the country rely on the systems, which are responsible for distributing Social Security and Medicare benefits, salaries for federal personnel, payments to government contractors and grant recipients, and tax refunds, among tens of thousands of other functions. 

[…] 

The clash reflects an intensifying battle between Musk and the federal bureaucracy as the Trump administration nears the conclusion of its second week. Musk has sought to exert sweeping control over the inner workings of the U.S. government, installing longtime surrogates at several agencies, including the Office of Personnel Management, which essentially handles federal human resources, and the General Services Administration, which manages real estate. (Musk was seen on Thursday visiting the GSA, according to two other people familiar with his whereabouts, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal matters. 

Recommended

We All Knew This Was Coming Regarding the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Good. Get more of them to quit, fellas. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We All Knew This Was Coming Regarding the FBI Matt Vespa
There’s Been a Disturbing Update About the Fatal D.C. Airplane & Helicopter Crash Madeline Leesman
Josh Hawley Has Some Concerns About Tulsi Gabbard's Senate Confirmation Sarah Arnold
Illinois Democrats to Allow Illegals to Change Their Names to Evade ICE Sarah Arnold
You Won't Believe What This 'Trans' Navy Commander Said About Trump's Military Executive Order Mia Cathell
An 'Angel Flight'? There's Been a Tragic Plane Crash in Philadelphia Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We All Knew This Was Coming Regarding the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement