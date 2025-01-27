JD Vance Sat Down With CBS News' Margaret Brennan and Quickly Ruined Her...
This Is Exactly How I Want These DOJ Prosecutors to Feel After Trump's...
Week One Into Trump's Second Presidency Showed the Media Couldn't Let January 6...
VIP
Hey, Federal Employees, Welcome to Reality
Raw Power
VIP
Politicians Say It Was a 'Disgusting Miscarriage of Justice' for Biden to Grant...
An American Black Man's Interpretation of the 14th Amendment
Hear, See, Speak No Evil!
America Humbled
Catholic Bishops Came Out Against Trump's Illegal Immigration Policies. Here's How JD Vanc...
DOGE Should Constrain PTAB to Save Money and American Innovation
Mazie Horono’s Laughable Fears About Pam Bondi
With MAGA in Charge, New ‘RINO Removal Project’ Targets Sellout Republicans
Trump’s Opportunity in the Greater Middle East
Tipsheet

Trump's Border Czar Shuts Down the Bleeding Heart Antics on Immigration By This ABC News Host

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 27, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

The officials of the Trump administration are not caving to the demands of the corrupt media nor following their rules: enough of tugging at the heartstrings based on fake news. We’re done. Those days are over. They’ll be polite, but they’re unafraid to say what should be obvious policy: all illegal aliens who are caught should be arrested, detained, and deported.  

Advertisement

Well, they’ve been here a long time and have paid taxes. One, that’s laughable. And two, there should be zero tolerance for any illegal alien. If you get caught, you go. Period. We start with the criminal aliens, of course, but the southern border has become such a disaster that mass deportation for all illegals now has the support of most Americans. Trump border czar Tom Homan was interviewed by ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, where he was blunt regarding her questions. 

The deportation flights will continue non-stop until they’re out of office. Any illegal alien is fair game for deportation. The cost of these operations is not an issue since it’s a national security priority.  

Recommended

JD Vance Sat Down With CBS News' Margaret Brennan and Quickly Ruined Her Day Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"What price do you put on all these young ladies who have been raped, and murdered, and burned alive? What price do you put on Laken Riley's life?” 

The news media needs to understand that we will find these people. The federal government has the resources to do it. And the deportation force, as of now, is local and federal law enforcement. It’s not just Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The ATF, DEA, and the US Marshals Service now have deportation powers. Local law enforcement, contingent on states signing onto a decades-old immigration statute that hasn’t been invoked until now, will also assist in deporting illegals.  

As for family separation, Homan has been clear: the entire family can be deported, so that’s no longer a problem. The second Trump presidency won the Electoral College and the popular vote. Americans wanted a Republican-controlled Congress. For once, they’re acting like they won an election with a mandate.  

Advertisement

And one of those top action items was securing the border, enforcing immigration laws, and deporting those who shouldn’t be here the hell out of our country. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Sat Down With CBS News' Margaret Brennan and Quickly Ruined Her Day Matt Vespa
This Is Exactly How I Want These DOJ Prosecutors to Feel After Trump's Pardons Matt Vespa
Trump’s Shock and Awe Campaign Is Our Conservative Dream Come True Kurt Schlichter
WH Hails Capturing Top Illegal Immigrant Criminals and It's Monumental Sarah Arnold
An American Black Man's Interpretation of the 14th Amendment Allen West
With MAGA in Charge, New ‘RINO Removal Project’ Targets Sellout Republicans Rachel Alexander

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Sat Down With CBS News' Margaret Brennan and Quickly Ruined Her Day Matt Vespa
Advertisement