Trump's Border Czar Shuts Down the Bleeding Heart Antics on Immigration By This ABC News Host

The officials of the Trump administration are not caving to the demands of the corrupt media nor following their rules: enough of tugging at the heartstrings based on fake news. We’re done. Those days are over. They’ll be polite, but they’re unafraid to say what should be obvious policy: all illegal aliens who are caught should be arrested, detained, and deported.

Well, they’ve been here a long time and have paid taxes. One, that’s laughable. And two, there should be zero tolerance for any illegal alien. If you get caught, you go. Period. We start with the criminal aliens, of course, but the southern border has become such a disaster that mass deportation for all illegals now has the support of most Americans. Trump border czar Tom Homan was interviewed by ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, where he was blunt regarding her questions.

The deportation flights will continue non-stop until they’re out of office. Any illegal alien is fair game for deportation. The cost of these operations is not an issue since it’s a national security priority.

🚨Tom Homan schools Democrat activist Martha Raddatz on deportations:



"What price do you put on national security?"



"What price do you put on all these young ladies who have been r*ped, m*rdered, and burned alive?"



"What price do you put on Laken Riley's life?" pic.twitter.com/HlsQs6nDHX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 26, 2025

NEW: President Trump's "border czar," Tom Homan, says the U.S. is planning to use military aircraft every day to help carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history. https://t.co/1Fb1cBGTFl pic.twitter.com/KtvTSXeHxu — ABC News (@ABC) January 24, 2025

ABC: "You know that this creates fear...Going into schools and grabbing them, kids? Adults?"



HOMAN: "There's consequences for entering our country illegally. If we don't show there's consequences, you're never going to fit the border problem." pic.twitter.com/FH6ZkHJJlt — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 26, 2025

The news media needs to understand that we will find these people. The federal government has the resources to do it. And the deportation force, as of now, is local and federal law enforcement. It’s not just Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The ATF, DEA, and the US Marshals Service now have deportation powers. Local law enforcement, contingent on states signing onto a decades-old immigration statute that hasn’t been invoked until now, will also assist in deporting illegals.

As for family separation, Homan has been clear: the entire family can be deported, so that’s no longer a problem. The second Trump presidency won the Electoral College and the popular vote. Americans wanted a Republican-controlled Congress. For once, they’re acting like they won an election with a mandate.

And one of those top action items was securing the border, enforcing immigration laws, and deporting those who shouldn’t be here the hell out of our country.