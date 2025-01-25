Here's More on the Decades-Old Statute the Trump Administration Invoked to Round Up...
Tipsheet

Trump Cooked LA Mayor Karen Bass During California Visit

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 25, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald J. Trump visited North Carolina and California yesterday in a sweep to survey the damage of natural disasters on Joe Biden’s watch, who promptly did nothing. During a roundtable meeting between the president and local California leaders, Trump cooked them live, especially Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who got especially roasted. Trump was appalled about the time projected to clean up the damage, noting that Bass also has emergency powers. Trump wanted emergency crews to go in last night and start clearing out the damage (via NY Post):

President Trump tangled with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Friday after touring wildfire damage in America’s second-largest city — demanding she use her “emergency powers” and allow residents to return to their homes to rebuild. 

[…] 

“I just think you have to allow the people to go on their site and start the process tonight,” Trump told the Democratic mayor, who was seated next to him during a roundtable discussion that included most of the area’s congressional delegation. 

[…] 

Bass protested that “we want people to be safe” — as residents shouted protests from across the room. 

“I watched hundreds of people standing in front of their lots, and they’re not allowed to go in,” the president retorted. 

“It’s all burned. It’s gone, it’s done. Nothing’s going to happen… The people are all over the place. They’re standing and they say… ‘We’re trying to get a permit’, and the permit is going to take them, everybody said, 18 months,” Trump said. 

“We can’t even see our homes right now!” a local woman shouted. 

“You have emergency powers, just like I do, and I’m exercising my emergency powers. You have to exercise them also,” Trump scolded Bass. 

“I did exercise them,” she insisted. “If individuals want to clear out their property, they can.” 

That’s not exactly true. Also, everyone at that table should be fired, recalled, or lose re-election. The LA Times reported that the water systems needed repairs and upgrades since 2013. None of them were done. 

Even liberal reporter Michael Tracey noted the ineptitude of the response:

