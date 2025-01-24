Congress Launches New Investigations Into Debanking
VIP
Yes, Debanking Is Real
VIP
Democrats Are Making Things Worse for Themselves
Thomas Massie Just Introduced a Measure That Would Be a Game Changer for...
Boohoo: John Brennan Whines and Lies About Losing His Security Clearance
Senate Republican Announces Bill to Finish Building Donald Trump's Border Wall
AOC Is Very Worried That High-Profile Americans Aren't Afraid to Associate With Donald...
'Deportation Flights Have Begun': Hundreds of Criminal Aliens Are Already Gone
Education Department Details How It's Tackled Eliminating DEI From the Agency
Massachusetts Governor Says She 'Supports' Trump's Crackdown on Criminal Aliens
VIP
Do Americans Support Limits on Abortion? Here's What a New Poll Shows
Remember 'Mostly Peaceful Protests'? Check Out the Media's New Narrative for Covering Anti...
Trump Just Revoked Fauci’s Security Detail
RFK Jr. Reacts to Trump Declassifying the JFK Assassination Files
Tipsheet

Wait, That's How Long LA Knew About Their Shoddy Water Systems?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 24, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File

The Los Angeles wildfires are still raging. There was a period when things were trending toward containment. Still, the situation was never entirely under the control of firefighters battling these infernos, which have become our nation’s worst natural disaster. The cuts to the Los Angeles Fire Department have been felt and demonstrated for all to see, and it’s not pretty. From lack of equipment, failing gear, and the loss of hydrants, among many other things, the disastrous response has encapsulated the excesses of liberal governance, whose priorities are way outside the mainstream. Emergency services are essential, but DEI, trans bars, and gay choirs are not—that’s why the city of LA opted to spend the cash instead.  

Advertisement

The lack of water, especially with the Palisades blaze, has been well-documented. The Sanat Ynez reservoir, which could have been a crucial water source, has been empty since at least last February. The levels of incompetence are miles deep, and I’m sure it wouldn’t shock you that local officials were warned about failing water systems, and no one did anything about it. The reports on the deficiencies here date back to 2013 (via LA Times):

Los Angeles County officials missed dozens of opportunities for water infrastructure improvements that experts say probably would have enabled firefighters to save more homes during the Palisades fire, public records show. 

[…] 

thousands of pages of state, county and municipal records reviewed by The Times show the disaster was years in the making. Red tape, budget shortfalls and government inaction repeatedly stymied plans for water system improvements — including some that specifically cited the need to boost firefighting capacity. 

Many projects on a list of about three dozen “highest priority” upgrades compiled by county officials in 2013 have yet to break ground in communities devastated by the fires. 

The county wrote that the upgrades would achieve “critical goals,” including ensuring the system had enough water to meet “fire flow needs.” The estimated cost was less than $57 million and construction would have taken about seven years. 

Plans to build tanks that would have provided more than 1 million gallons of additional water storage in fire-ravaged Malibu and Topanga were left on the drawing board. Replacements of “aging and severely deteriorated” water tanks were postponed, according to county records, along with upgrades to pumping stations and “leak prone” water lines in the two communities, whose water system is run by the county’s Department of Public Works, or DPW. 

Recommended

Remember 'Mostly Peaceful Protests'? Check Out the Media's New Narrative for Covering Anti-Trump Violence Mia Cathell
Advertisement

There is no way Karen Bass survives this, and Gavin Newsom is about to see his presidential ambitions torched if they haven’t already. Over 10 years of warning, these people did nothing, all while knowing that the area where Los Angeles resides is a wildfire hub when the conditions are right. Again, Bass left the city to attend the Ghanaian presidential inauguration when she knew wildfire conditions were high and didn’t mobilize or do anything regarding preparation.  

The liberal narrative that there was enough water was already leaky. The pipe has completely burst here. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Remember 'Mostly Peaceful Protests'? Check Out the Media's New Narrative for Covering Anti-Trump Violence Mia Cathell
Pro-Hamas Foreign Students Are About to Be Deported Katie Pavlich
Oh, So That's Why Dems Aren't Protesting Trump's Anti-DEI Executive Order Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's Why Bank of America Issued That Tweet About Conservative Customers Matt Vespa
RFK Jr. Reacts to Trump Declassifying the JFK Assassination Files Madeline Leesman
Thomas Massie Just Introduced a Measure That Would Be a Game Changer for Gun Rights Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Remember 'Mostly Peaceful Protests'? Check Out the Media's New Narrative for Covering Anti-Trump Violence Mia Cathell
Advertisement