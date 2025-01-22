Trump Rescinds Major Green Card Requirement
Here Are the Dems Who Voted for the Laken Riley Act. There Were Some Surprising Names.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 22, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

The Laken Riley Act is now heading to Donald Trump’s desk for signature. It’s about time: a new law that will require the detention of illegal aliens who commit crimes. It’s common sense. The people already committed a crime entering our country illegally. Still, Democrats needed to have a refresher on enforcing immigration laws after hordes of these people have gone about raping and killing our citizens under the era of Biden's incompetence.  

It sailed through the House and passed the Senate with significant bipartisan support: 12 Democratic senators voted to pass the law, all of which hail from states that either Trump won in 2024, are on the border, or are up for re-election in ’26. And some face very tough re-election roads ahead (via Roll Call): 

Twelve Senate Democrats voted with Republicans … to pass a bill on immigration, a topic that has faced congressional gridlock for years, to address one of President Donald Trump’s top campaign issues just hours after he was sworn in for a second term. 

The legislation, known as the Laken Riley Act and named for a 22-year-old woman who was murdered last year while jogging at the University of Georgia, would allow for stricter punishments of undocumented immigrants who commit crimes in the United States. 

The measure now goes to the House, which approved a previous version of the legislation earlier this month, with 48 House Democrats joining Republicans to vote in favor. Senate Democrats overwhelmingly voted to begin debate on the bill on Jan. 9, and 10 of them voted on Friday to advance the amended measure. 

First immigration law in the new Trump era passed:

