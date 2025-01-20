Here Are Some of the Executive Orders You Can Expect From Trump Soon
Here's David Axelrod's DUMB Tweet About the Weather on Trump's Inauguration
Joe Biden Has to Be Supremely Irritated About This Aspect of His Approval...
There's Bad News Coming for the National Security Officials Who Pushed the Hunter...
Trump Returns to the Sounds of the Lamentations of the Women-Identifying
Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Comes Up With a New Nickname for Jill Biden...and It's...
Vivek Ramaswamy Is Out at DOGE
VIP
Getting Ready To Exhale After Four Years Of Biden And Democrats
Democrats Play For Keeps. It’s Time For Republicans To Do The Same
Leftist Political Exile
Shoot For the Stars, Hope For the Clouds
Eight Years Later, the Trump Honeymoon Arrives
Get it done Tom Homan
Everything You Missed From Trump’s Inauguration Day Eve Rally
Tipsheet

Trump's Border Czar Sets the Record Straight on Pending Illegal Alien Raids

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 20, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

You can't keep it a secret for long when you have a government operation of this size, and everything Donald J. Trump does under the microscope. We know that mass deportations are coming. We know that Washington DC is a territory that is very unfriendly to the incoming president. Preliminary plans were going to leak, and they did over the weekend.

Advertisement

Chicago and New York were two hubs of criminal illegal alien activity that were going to be targeted, especially the former. The Windy City was targeted for a massive illegal alien raid reportedly as soon as next Tuesday, January 21. Now, those plans might need to be reconsidered, per Trump’s incoming border czar, Tom Homan (via WaPo): 

President-elect Donald Trump’s handpicked “border czar” Tom Homan said in an interview Saturday that the incoming administration is reconsidering whether to launch immigration raids in Chicago next week after preliminary details leaked out in news reports. 

Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told The Washington Post that the new administration “hasn’t made a decision yet.” 

“We’re looking at this leak and will make decision based on this leak,” Homan said. “It’s unfortunate because anyone leaking law enforcement operations puts officers at greater risk.” 

ICE has been planning a large operation in the Chicago area for next week that would start after Inauguration Day and would bring in additional officers to ramp up arrests, according to two current federal officials and a former official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal law-enforcement planning. 

Homan said he did not know why Chicago “became a focus of attention” and said the incoming administration’s enforcement goals are much broader than one city. 

“ICE will start arresting public safety threats and national security threats on day one,” he said. “We’ll be arresting people across the country, uninhibited by any prior administration guidelines. Why Chicago was mentioned specifically, I don’t know.” 

“This is nationwide thing,” he added. “We’re not sweeping neighborhoods. We have a targeted enforcement plan.” 

Recommended

Joe Biden Has to Be Supremely Irritated About This Aspect of His Approval Ratings Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Leak, no leak—I’m just glad we’re going to have an administration that will enforce federal immigration laws and deport people who shouldn’t be here. We have an administration whose Department of Justice won’t sue states that engage in independent border security measures after years of federal neglect on the southern border. The wall is going to be built. Enforcement is coming, and those who rape, murder, traffic drugs, and commit crimes will be tossed. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden Has to Be Supremely Irritated About This Aspect of His Approval Ratings Matt Vespa
There's Bad News Coming for the National Security Officials Who Pushed the Hunter Biden Laptop Lie Matt Vespa
Trump Returns to the Sounds of the Lamentations of the Women-Identifying Kurt Schlichter
Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Comes Up With a New Nickname for Jill Biden...and It's Perfect Matt Vespa
Vivek Ramaswamy Is Out at DOGE Matt Vespa
Here Are Some of the Executive Orders You Can Expect From Trump Soon Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden Has to Be Supremely Irritated About This Aspect of His Approval Ratings Matt Vespa
Advertisement