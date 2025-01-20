Trump's Border Czar Sets the Record Straight on Pending Illegal Alien Raids

You can't keep it a secret for long when you have a government operation of this size, and everything Donald J. Trump does under the microscope. We know that mass deportations are coming. We know that Washington DC is a territory that is very unfriendly to the incoming president. Preliminary plans were going to leak, and they did over the weekend.

Chicago and New York were two hubs of criminal illegal alien activity that were going to be targeted, especially the former. The Windy City was targeted for a massive illegal alien raid reportedly as soon as next Tuesday, January 21. Now, those plans might need to be reconsidered, per Trump’s incoming border czar, Tom Homan (via WaPo):

President-elect Donald Trump’s handpicked “border czar” Tom Homan said in an interview Saturday that the incoming administration is reconsidering whether to launch immigration raids in Chicago next week after preliminary details leaked out in news reports. Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told The Washington Post that the new administration “hasn’t made a decision yet.” “We’re looking at this leak and will make decision based on this leak,” Homan said. “It’s unfortunate because anyone leaking law enforcement operations puts officers at greater risk.” ICE has been planning a large operation in the Chicago area for next week that would start after Inauguration Day and would bring in additional officers to ramp up arrests, according to two current federal officials and a former official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal law-enforcement planning. Homan said he did not know why Chicago “became a focus of attention” and said the incoming administration’s enforcement goals are much broader than one city. “ICE will start arresting public safety threats and national security threats on day one,” he said. “We’ll be arresting people across the country, uninhibited by any prior administration guidelines. Why Chicago was mentioned specifically, I don’t know.” “This is nationwide thing,” he added. “We’re not sweeping neighborhoods. We have a targeted enforcement plan.”

Leak, no leak—I’m just glad we’re going to have an administration that will enforce federal immigration laws and deport people who shouldn’t be here. We have an administration whose Department of Justice won’t sue states that engage in independent border security measures after years of federal neglect on the southern border. The wall is going to be built. Enforcement is coming, and those who rape, murder, traffic drugs, and commit crimes will be tossed.