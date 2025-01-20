Here Are Some of the Executive Orders You Can Expect From Trump Soon

It’s finally here, fellow patriots. The corruption, incompetence, and abject stupidity of the Biden White House will be swept away at noon. The nightmare of the past four years, where America was rudderless, powerless, and laughed at, is over. We have a real president again, one who will push an agenda and not have it staffed out because he’s mentally invalid. There will be an avalanche of executive orders to get things rolling.

Advertisement

🚨🚨NEWS: President-elect Trump's 200 DAY ONE executive actions will:



-close the border to all illegal aliens via proclamation and declare a national emergency at the border

-direct designations of cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

-re-institute "Remain in Mexico," end… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 19, 2025

The first tranche will relate to immigration and the economy. The Biden DEI nonsense will be rolled back, the offshore drilling ban Biden tried to pull off will end, and, of course, the mass deportations will be set into motion (via WaPo):

SOME OF TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDERS, DAY 1:



- Begin deportation raids



- Declare national emergency at the Southern border



- Jan. 6 pardons



- 'Deep state purge'



- End Biden's DEI directives



- Roll back limits on offshore drilling



“Your head will spin when you see what’s going… pic.twitter.com/446oSkE3sJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 19, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to sign a number of executive orders shortly after being sworn in Monday, in hopes of showcasing his commitment to swiftly enacting policy changes he promised on the campaign trail, people familiar with the matter said. Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, briefed congressional Republican leaders Sunday on the broad contours of what Trump is expected to sign, including sweeping changes related to the southern border, energy and the federal government workforce, said two people familiar with the call, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the information had not been announced publicly. Lawmakers are expected to receive a list of the orders before Monday. The broad outlines of the orders suggest Trump will prioritize rolling back regulations that prevent some oil drilling, as well as Biden administration policies that implemented diversity, equity and inclusion practices. One executive order is expected to declare a “crisis” on the U.S.-Mexico border, where illegal crossings have fallen significantly over the past year.

NBC News says we could expect anywhere from 50-100 executive orders tomorrow (via NBC News):

Donald Trump plans to sign more than 50 executive orders Monday — and possibly more than 100 — on the first day of his second presidency, according to a person in his transition operation. Trump, who is scheduled to take the oath of office inside the Capitol at noon, intends to sign several of the orders in front of a crowd at an event in Capital One Arena in Washington later in the afternoon. The inauguration-related events were moved to indoor locales because of inclement weather in the nation's capital. The first wave of Trump's executive orders, some of which may be rolled out later in the week, are expected to include a mix of campaign trail promises, reversals of outgoing President Joe Biden's policies and a restructuring of the federal workforce. The most highly anticipated action for many in Trump's MAGA political base is an order declaring a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a broader effort to crack down on illegal immigration and other cross-border crimes. "You’re going to see executive orders that are going to make [you] extremely happy, lots of them. ... We have to set our country on the proper course," Trump said Sunday at a rally at Capital One Arena. "By the time the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt, and all the illegal border trespassers will in some form or another, be on their way back home."

Advertisement

The only question is how these are framed. The publication added that Mr. Miller seemed skeptical that the White House would be able to bat a thousand on the executive orders surviving constitutional muster. Trump still has a lot of enemies in the courts, but that’s not stopping him.

Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at noon EST.

America is back.