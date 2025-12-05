Anyone Catch CNN's Embarrassing Error About the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect?
Dan Bongino Wonders Why the FBI Seemingly Stopped Looking for the J6 Bomb...
People Are Driving to Tim Walz's House and Calling Him This...It's Hilarious
Another Afghan National Was Busted for Allegedly Plotting a Mass Shooting
Media Gaslighting Works: Only a Quarter of Voters Know Kirk’s Assassin Was a...
What Is Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Hiding About State SNAP Recipients?
Did Rep. Jim Himes Really Try to Make Martyrs Out of Narco-Terrorists?
Democrats Say Aftyn Behn Is the Future of Their Party? We're Fine With...
MS NOW Melts Down After SCOTUS Hands Texas Redistricting Win
Keith Ellison Has No Regrets About His Handling of the Feeding Our Future...
A Five-Point Plan for Republicans Heading Into 2026
Gavin Newsom Wants Democrats to Be More 'Culturally Normal'
Far-Left Commentator Mocks White Culture, Says U.S. Would Become a ‘Sh*thole’ Without Immi...
A Left-Wing Heckler Called Tom Homan a 'Racist' and a 'Traitor.' Here's What...
Tipsheet

Grand Jury Rejects Another Indictment Against Letitia James

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 05, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

A federal grand jury has declined to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James over allegations that she committed mortgage fraud. 

This comes after a federal judge dismissed the Justice Department’s cases against James and former FBI Director James Comey. 

Advertisement

From Politico:

A federal grand jury turned down the Trump administration’s latest bid to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to two people familiar with the matter, who were granted anonymity to discuss the proceedings.

A grand jury in Virginia declined to indict James on Thursday — the latest black eye for the administration’s campaign to deliver the criminal cases President Donald Trump has demanded against his political adversaries.

It’s the second time in recent weeks that the case against James, for allegedly falsifying mortgage paperwork related to property in the Norfolk, Va, area, has flamed out. Last month, U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie threw out the case against James along with separate charges against former FBI Director James Comey, after concluding that the lead prosecutor – handpicked by Trump to bring both cases – had been illegally appointed.

James’ attorney, Abbe Lowell, celebrated the grand jury’s decision, noting that “A federal court threw this case out after President Trump illegally installed a U.S. Attorney to file baseless charges against Attorney General James that career prosecutors refused to bring.”

Recommended

A Left-Wing Heckler Called Tom Homan a 'Racist' and a 'Traitor.' Here's What Happened Next. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP FBI LETITIA JAMES VIRGINIA

Lowell stated that this “should be the end of this case,” but that if the Justice Department continues trying to prosecute James, “it will be a shocking assault on the rule of law and a devastating blow to the integrity of our justice system.”

However, the grand jury’s decision does not necessarily put a stop to the administration’s efforts to prosecute the attorney general. 

The indictment focused on James’ purchase of a home in Norfolk, VA, in 2020. Prosecutors alleged that she lied on the mortgage application to obtain better loan conditions. She allegedly listed the home as a “primary residence,” but later rented it out to family members and did not live at the home. 

James led a politically motivated civil case against President Trump during the 2024 campaign, claiming he exaggerated his net worth to get favorable loan terms. 

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Letitia James. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Left-Wing Heckler Called Tom Homan a 'Racist' and a 'Traitor.' Here's What Happened Next. Dmitri Bolt
Here's What Caused a Lefty Trump Supporter to Laugh in the Face of a 'View' Co-Host on CNN Matt Vespa
What Is Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Hiding About State SNAP Recipients? Amy Curtis
A Newsom Nihilist Nomination? Victor Davis Hanson
People Are Driving to Tim Walz's House and Calling Him This...It's Hilarious Matt Vespa
Far-Left Commentator Mocks White Culture, Says U.S. Would Become a ‘Sh*thole’ Without Immigrants Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Left-Wing Heckler Called Tom Homan a 'Racist' and a 'Traitor.' Here's What Happened Next. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement