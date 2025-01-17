VIP
Tipsheet

We Know Which City Will Be Targeted First in Trump's Mass Deportation Exercise

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 17, 2025 10:30 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

The mass deportations are about to begin. We knew they would start immediately, with Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, saying things would get moving on day one regarding that operation. The Wall Street Journal reported tonight where and when this operation will start: Next Tuesday in Chicago (via WSJ): 

The incoming Trump administration is planning a large-scale immigration raid in Chicago next week, according to four people familiar with the planning, the first move in President-Elect Donald Trump’s promised mass deportation campaign.

The raid is expected to begin on Tuesday morning, a day after Trump is inaugurated, and will last all week, the people said. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will send between 100 and 200 officers to carry out the operation. 

Trump ran for president on a bold promise: to carry out the largest mass deportation in U.S. history.  

The incoming Trump team intends to target immigrants in the country illegally with criminal backgrounds—many of whose offenses, like driving violations, made them too minor for the Biden administration to pursue. But, the people cautioned, if anyone else in the country illegally is present during an arrest, they will be taken too. 

The transition team had been contemplating cities to target in a day-one operation as a way of making an example of so-called sanctuary cities, which adopt policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities. They settled on Chicago both because of the large number of immigrants who could be possible targets, and because of the Trump team’s high-profile feud with the city’s Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson.  

Though it isn’t clear how many people the operation will actually target, Trump’s team is planning to work with several right-leaning media outlets to amplify its efforts. 

Melania Trump Slams Obamas for 'Withholding' Key Info During Transition
Democrats have so bungled immigration, appeared so heartless on migrant crime, and overall have lost the plot on this issue that there’s significant political support for mass deportations, even among Hispanic voters. American voters do understand the border. It’s the Democrats who took the condescending attitude that we didn’t know better, and that led to the return of Donald Trump to the White House.  

Stay focused. That’s the new game because images of separated families will flood the zone. The good news is that no one believes the news media anymore. And those families don’t need to be separated—they can all be deported together.

UPDATE: Add New York City to the list


 

