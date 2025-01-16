Jill Biden Is Still Supremely Angry With Nancy Pelosi
WaPo Columnist: CA Wildfires Is Going to Generate a Political Earthquake
California Politicians Cut Fire Department Funding Because of These Three Things
No One Should Be Fooled by Zuckerberg’s Supposed About-Face on Trump
'Deeply Alarmed': Why Hundreds of WaPo Staffers Just Sent Bezos a Letter Calling...
VIP
Cuomo Disgusted by Dems' Questioning During Hegseth Hearing
Netanyahu Delays Cabinet Vote on Deal, Accuses Hamas of Creating 'Last Minute Crisis'
Right to the End, Biden Makes False Claims About Crime
These Crises Are the Direct Results of Democrat Policies
America First Diplomacy Is Back With Marco Rubio
The Fight to Protect Life Is Far From Over
Accountability Still Matters
How to Win and Lose a War at the Same Time
Above Us Only Sky
Tipsheet

Despite Dem Theatrics, Expect Most of Trump's Nominees to Sail Through

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 16, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Even CNN says that most of Donald Trump’s nominees will be confirmed. It’s unprecedented for presidential cabinet picks to be rejected by the Senate. The total number of those who got rejected or withdrew their nominations throughout American history is 29. That’s it. 

Advertisement

Elections analyst Harry Enten broke down the figures and named John Ratcliffe, Pam Bondi, and Marco Rubio, who are nominees for CIA director, attorney general, and secretary of state, respectively, to sail through confirmation despite some of the theatrics. All have around a 96 percent-plus chance of being confirmed. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said he’d vote to confirm Marco Rubio to be our top diplomat. 

The last time a cabinet pick was rejected was when the opposition party controlled the US Senate in 1989. When the president’s party controlled the upper chamber, you must return to 1925.  

Recommended

WaPo Columnist: CA Wildfires Is Going to Generate a Political Earthquake Matt Vespa
Advertisement

To quote our outgoing braindead president, “Here’s the deal”: we’re going to need to stomach some of the lunacy and idiocy from the likes of Adam Schiff and Mazie Hirono, but it’s all theater. They know they can’t stop these nominees, all of which are qualified. Pete Hegseth has the votes to be confirmed. It’s a lock. 

Even RFK Jr. might produce some fireworks during the hearings, but it wouldn’t shock me if he amasses some Democratic Party support, not a lot, but I’d bet it won’t be a party-line vote for him either.  

Just take a shot, take some Pepto-Bismol, and let the Democrats whine and rage. Then, vote to confirm this slate. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo Columnist: CA Wildfires Is Going to Generate a Political Earthquake Matt Vespa
Pardon Every Single J6 Political Prisoner – Every Single One Kurt Schlichter
California Politicians Cut Fire Department Funding Because of These Three Things Matt Vespa
Even Karine Jean-Pierre's Answer on the Gaza Deal Stunned Reporters Matt Vespa
There's Been a Significant Development With Pete Hegseth's Nomination Matt Vespa
Jill Biden Is Still Supremely Angry With Nancy Pelosi Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
WaPo Columnist: CA Wildfires Is Going to Generate a Political Earthquake Matt Vespa
Advertisement