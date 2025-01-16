Despite Dem Theatrics, Expect Most of Trump's Nominees to Sail Through

Even CNN says that most of Donald Trump’s nominees will be confirmed. It’s unprecedented for presidential cabinet picks to be rejected by the Senate. The total number of those who got rejected or withdrew their nominations throughout American history is 29. That’s it.

Advertisement

Elections analyst Harry Enten broke down the figures and named John Ratcliffe, Pam Bondi, and Marco Rubio, who are nominees for CIA director, attorney general, and secretary of state, respectively, to sail through confirmation despite some of the theatrics. All have around a 96 percent-plus chance of being confirmed. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said he’d vote to confirm Marco Rubio to be our top diplomat.

The only thing lower than the % of cabinet nominations that get rejected by the Senate is Josh Allen's interception %. It's low, low, low.



Last time it happened when the President's party controlled the Senate like now was 100 years ago!



Most of Trump's picks will fly through. pic.twitter.com/Xj1VU3VFfL — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) January 15, 2025

The last time a cabinet pick was rejected was when the opposition party controlled the US Senate in 1989. When the president’s party controlled the upper chamber, you must return to 1925.

To quote our outgoing braindead president, “Here’s the deal”: we’re going to need to stomach some of the lunacy and idiocy from the likes of Adam Schiff and Mazie Hirono, but it’s all theater. They know they can’t stop these nominees, all of which are qualified. Pete Hegseth has the votes to be confirmed. It’s a lock.

Even RFK Jr. might produce some fireworks during the hearings, but it wouldn’t shock me if he amasses some Democratic Party support, not a lot, but I’d bet it won’t be a party-line vote for him either.

Just take a shot, take some Pepto-Bismol, and let the Democrats whine and rage. Then, vote to confirm this slate.