Hirono Went Off the Rails Questioning Pete Hegseth

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 14, 2025 12:25 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Let’s clarify: When I say Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) did her job, I mean she read the attack script given to her for Pete Hegseth poorly and remains the dumbest person on the Hill. Hegseth has his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Hearing concerning his nomination as the next secretary of defense.  

Sure, Code Pink clowns interrupted the opening remarks. They got dealt with. Yes, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) got a little uppity about what will happen to the women and the gays at the Pentagon. But it’s been mostly a smooth ride for Hegseth, even if he had to endure this line of questioning from the Hawaii lefty, which was laughably off-target. Again, Hirono did her job reading the script, but it was also so far off base that it wasn’t effective. If anything, it will only shore up support for Hegseth. But this is what Robo Hirono does—spew falsehoods to get it into the congressional record. It’s the privilege of hailing from a deep blue state. 

Hirono brought up the anonymous and spurious rumors that Hegseth was drunk at work, claimed he would’ve shot protesters in the leg, and would endorse military force being used against Greenland and Panama. Like the Japanese on Iwo Jima, Hirono failed to take the high ground or even secure a glimpse of victory. If her job was to attack and doubt Hegseth’s credibility, it blew up in her face, as most of her stunts do. 

She’s not credible. It’s been that way since...forever, as she’s always been tasked with delivering the most ludicrous of attack lines that only serve as fodder for mockery and evidence of Democrats’ abject stupidity.  

Folks, Mazie Hirono has no idea what illegal immigration is—do you remember that circus of a hearing from 2018? 

 

But at least we all got a good laugh. 

