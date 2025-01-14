Hirono Went Off the Rails Questioning Pete Hegseth

Let’s clarify: When I say Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) did her job, I mean she read the attack script given to her for Pete Hegseth poorly and remains the dumbest person on the Hill. Hegseth has his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Hearing concerning his nomination as the next secretary of defense.

Sure, Code Pink clowns interrupted the opening remarks. They got dealt with. Yes, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) got a little uppity about what will happen to the women and the gays at the Pentagon. But it’s been mostly a smooth ride for Hegseth, even if he had to endure this line of questioning from the Hawaii lefty, which was laughably off-target. Again, Hirono did her job reading the script, but it was also so far off base that it wasn’t effective. If anything, it will only shore up support for Hegseth. But this is what Robo Hirono does—spew falsehoods to get it into the congressional record. It’s the privilege of hailing from a deep blue state.

Sen. Mazie Hirono's unhinged questioning of Pete Hegseth continues. pic.twitter.com/YDJQCCeNjk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

What is this line of questioning from Sen. Mazie Hirono? pic.twitter.com/dnqD4p9nkS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

Mazie Hirono peddles the discredited anonymous sources from NBC who claimed that Pete Hegseth was constantly drunk at work.



In response, I would like to flag the below on the record comment on it from the guy who was Hegseth's co-host for 8 years. https://t.co/FJwuzA00jk pic.twitter.com/TvY9z4afUj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 14, 2025

If you can get through questioning from Mazie Hirono without bursting out laughing, you deserve confirmation — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 14, 2025

Hirono brought up the anonymous and spurious rumors that Hegseth was drunk at work, claimed he would’ve shot protesters in the leg, and would endorse military force being used against Greenland and Panama. Like the Japanese on Iwo Jima, Hirono failed to take the high ground or even secure a glimpse of victory. If her job was to attack and doubt Hegseth’s credibility, it blew up in her face, as most of her stunts do.

Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono who has a textbook case of Trump Derangement Syndrom on the White House case against impeachment: "I don't care what kind of nice, little, legal, constitutional defenses that they came up with" #StopTheMadness pic.twitter.com/U4jj4Ce6bq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 31, 2020

Sen. Mazie Hirono says “a lot of [Trump’s] base” is “white supremacists.”



What a despicable thing to say.



This contempt for and slandering of your fellow countrymen needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/vqxcp2scSL — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 13, 2020

She’s not credible. It’s been that way since...forever, as she’s always been tasked with delivering the most ludicrous of attack lines that only serve as fodder for mockery and evidence of Democrats’ abject stupidity.

Folks, Mazie Hirono has no idea what illegal immigration is—do you remember that circus of a hearing from 2018?

But at least we all got a good laugh.