Hordes of Miserable Liberal White Women Storm DC to Whine About Trump's Return
Bill Maher Takes an Axe to Progressivism in Blistering Editorial About the LA...
America Is Back
Democratic Senators Pen Letter to Big Tech Leaders Rebuking Them for Donating to...
Glenn Beck Offers Chilling Reason Why He Thinks Trump Moved Inauguration Indoors
Tim Walz Mocked Thoroughly for Post on 'Bad Weather'
Trump’s $TRUMP Meme Coin Soars to $30 Billion in 24 Hours, Shaking Up...
PETA Lies: 'Trump Did Nothing to End Animal Experimentation'
VIP
Here's What Bill Gates Had to Say About His Three-Hour Meeting With Trump
Tom Homan Delivers on Promise: Chicago Braces for Trump’s Mass Deportation Sweep
Shameful: Local DC Police Refuse to Assist Trump's Inauguration
The Dem Who ‘Broke Down In Tears’ Over Tump
Daughters of the American Revolution Began Allowing 'Trans' Members. One Chapter Is Pushin...
Get Ready to 'Make America United Again' As We're That Much Closer to...
Tipsheet

How JD Vance Roasted Joe Biden Over His Phantom Passing of the Equal Rights Amendment

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 18, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Is it a sign of senility or bad staff work? It’s likely a combination of both since Joe Biden’s mental decline was noticeable on day one of his presidency, which led to staffers and his inner circle wrapping the aging Delaware liberal in bubble wrap for the past four years. Biden is mentally cooked, and his staff seems to have been pushing policies that skirted constitutional norms. Some might not even be legal since the president admitted he doesn’t remember signing some executive orders, but that’s for another time. 

Advertisement

Biden declared this week that the Equal Rights Amendment is in the books. It’s codified, which led to a bunch of Democrats rejoicing. The only problem is that it isn’t true. The community note was brutal: 

The Archivist of the United States, charged with officially publishing ratified amendments, has confirmed that the ERA was not ratified and based that analysis on binding legal precedent.  

There is no 28th Amendment. 

Biden and the Democrats were roundly mocked over this eye-roll-worthy victory lap. It’s such a failed presidency that even their wins are fake news.  

Vice President-elect JD Vance decided to join the fun, tweeting, “Hey Joe, if we’re doing fake shit on the way out, can you declare Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame? See you in two days!” 

Recommended

Bill Maher Takes an Axe to Progressivism in Blistering Editorial About the LA Fires Matt Vespa
Advertisement

I mean, this is why some are wondering who’s running the country. This declaration is something an idiot Gen Z staffer who doesn’t know anything would put into a press release. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Takes an Axe to Progressivism in Blistering Editorial About the LA Fires Matt Vespa
Glenn Beck Offers Chilling Reason Why He Thinks Trump Moved Inauguration Indoors Sarah Arnold
Hordes of Miserable Liberal White Women Storm DC to Whine About Trump's Return Matt Vespa
LAFD Whistleblowers Sound Off. No Wonder Why the LA Fires Got Out of Hand. Matt Vespa
Tim Walz Mocked Thoroughly for Post on 'Bad Weather' Rebecca Downs
The NYT Details the Dem Plot to Oust Joe Biden...and It's a Doozy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Takes an Axe to Progressivism in Blistering Editorial About the LA Fires Matt Vespa
Advertisement