How JD Vance Roasted Joe Biden Over His Phantom Passing of the Equal Rights Amendment

Is it a sign of senility or bad staff work? It’s likely a combination of both since Joe Biden’s mental decline was noticeable on day one of his presidency, which led to staffers and his inner circle wrapping the aging Delaware liberal in bubble wrap for the past four years. Biden is mentally cooked, and his staff seems to have been pushing policies that skirted constitutional norms. Some might not even be legal since the president admitted he doesn’t remember signing some executive orders, but that’s for another time.

Biden declared this week that the Equal Rights Amendment is in the books. It’s codified, which led to a bunch of Democrats rejoicing. The only problem is that it isn’t true. The community note was brutal:

The Archivist of the United States, charged with officially publishing ratified amendments, has confirmed that the ERA was not ratified and based that analysis on binding legal precedent. There is no 28th Amendment.

Biden and the Democrats were roundly mocked over this eye-roll-worthy victory lap. It’s such a failed presidency that even their wins are fake news.

Vice President-elect JD Vance decided to join the fun, tweeting, “Hey Joe, if we’re doing fake shit on the way out, can you declare Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame? See you in two days!”

I mean, this is why some are wondering who’s running the country. This declaration is something an idiot Gen Z staffer who doesn’t know anything would put into a press release.