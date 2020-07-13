Donald Trump

And With Those Remarks, Dem Senator Reminds Trump Supporters Yet Again That Liberals Hate Them

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 5:10 PM
Again, this is the benefit of hailing from a state that will never vote you out of office. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) is possibly one of the most insufferable members of the Democratic Party on the Hill. She’s an attack dog, yes, but she sucks at it. During the Senate Judiciary Hearing meeting with former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, she actually did well to make the Trump White House’s case that there was no evidence of obstruction of justice during the whole Russia investigation. When DAG Rosenstein said that everyone investigating all agreed on that conclusion, she threw a tantrum. Now, she’s doling out garbage takes, like saying a lot of white supremacists are part of President Trump’s base.

I guess I’m an Asian, white supremacist then. There’s no evidence of this, and feelings are not evidence, senator. I thought you’d learn that when we soundly beat you during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing. And yes, you gave some rather piping hot takes during that whole spectacle where you and your entire party embarrassed themselves trying to execute a political assassination of a qualified jurist based on shoddy sexual misconduct allegations. Also, this is nothing new. Playboy’s Brian Karem said in 2017 that what’s left of Trump’s base is the Nazi Party

And let’s not forget that this is a senator who has no concept of illegal immigration. Like, she has no clue regarding its definition. Yet, she knows for sure that the GOP is full of white supremacists. Sure, Jan. If anything, the Democratic Party has a much richer tradition of racism and terrorizing black Americans.

