Fetterman's Description of His Mar-a-Lago Meeting With Trump Is Going to Irk Libs

He won’t do it, but Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) will be branded a Republican by his side if he keeps this up. The Pennsylvania liberal has triggered the progressive clowns of his party’s base for standing unwaveringly for Israel, supporting legislation to secure the border, and now calling President-elect Donald J. Trump a fascinating figure who oozes common sense (via Washington Examiner):

Advertisement

FETTERMAN ON UPCOMING MAR-A-LAGO VISIT: "I am not the Senator for just Democrats in Pennsylvania. I'm everyone's Senator in Pennsylvania, and so it is just having a conversation with the President." pic.twitter.com/NarELLm31X — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 10, 2025

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) did not emerge from his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump with a promise that the Braddock Democrat would be named the “Pope of Greenland,” but Trump said Fetterman did earn his admiration for his commonsense approach to governing. “It was a totally fascinating meeting. He’s a fascinating man, and his wife is lovely. They were both up, and I couldn’t be more impressed,” Trump said of Fetterman and his wife Gisele after the hourlong meeting at Mar-a-Lago. “He’s a commonsense person. He’s not liberal or conservative. He’s just a commonsense person, which is beautiful,” Trump said in an exclusive interview with the Washington Examiner. Fetterman had made the cheeky “Pope of Greenland” quip to Capitol Hill reporters on Thursday when they questioned why he accepted Trump’s invitation to meet the president-elect at his home in Mar-a-Lago. He said later in a statement about the pending meeting, “President Trump invited me to meet, and I accepted. I’m the senator for all Pennsylvanians — not just Democrats in Pennsylvania,” adding, “I’ve been clear that no one is my gatekeeper. I will meet with and have a conversation with anyone if it helps me deliver for Pennsylvania and the nation.”

Trump on Fetterman meeting: “it was a totally fascinating … he's a fascinating man, and his wife is lovely … I couldn't be more impressed. He’s a commonsense person. He's not a liberal or conservative … which is beautiful.” — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) January 13, 2025

That’s a keyword, too, because Fetterman has also exhibited those qualities. He’s been one of the 2022 election’s biggest surprises. He’s warned his party about their illiberal tendencies, said they should pace themselves with their anti-Trump tantrums, and announced which Trump nominees he’ll vote to confirm because elections have consequences, and his side lost.

Fetterman: I'm Going To Vote To Confirm Rubio, Stefanik, and Duffy; Trump Won, This Is How Democracy Works



Read what Fetterman said: https://t.co/yxQ8259zuW pic.twitter.com/vEzyLcRT16 — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) January 8, 2025

It's funny that the remarks about Trump will irritate the Left. It’s even more entertaining that the latter part—where he says he’s in DC to represent all Pennsylvanians—will likely bother liberals the most.