CA Woman Who Confronted Gavin Newsom Reveals How She Felt About the Exchange

Her community was devastated, and she would not let him walk away from the devastation. The viral clip of the California woman confronting Gov. Gavin Newsom, demanding he explain his plan to combat the Los Angeles County fires that continue to rage, has gone viral. What’s he going to do now?

Advertisement

Newsom was rattled by the interaction, claiming he was trying to speak with the president. When the woman demanded he put the call on speakerphone, he declined, saying he didn’t have service. He wasn’t speaking with the president. We all know this, and this woman was rightfully irritated that there was no water to combat the flames.

“Why was there no water in the hydrants, Governor?!”



Desperate mother CONFRONTS Gavin Newsom to his FACE over his mismanagement of resources in California wildfire prevention. pic.twitter.com/qLEpxxrpBc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 9, 2025

We know who she is now. Rachel Darvish of Pacific Palisades, which was virtually destroyed in this disaster, went on Fox News, still visibly emotional about this incident. Darvish felt dismissed and made to feel irrelevant by Newsom. She also knew he wasn’t talking to Joe Biden. We know if a call did go through, a staffer would be taking it, not the president, who’s been mentally incapable of doing the job since day one.

WATCH: Pacific Palisades resident who confronted Gavin Newsom over fires tells Fox News’ @BillMelugin_ that the Governor made her feel “irrelevant” and “dismissed her question” pic.twitter.com/zsQ3RTsghe — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 11, 2025

Darvish then tore into the failed leadership of California, the serial bungling from local officials concerning managing this crisis. Alerts are going out to LA County residents with incorrect information, and there is a lack of water, preparation, and planning for this scenario. Forget the water—Darvish detailed how fire trucks couldn’t reach crucial areas even if the reservoirs were full because there was no plan for efficiently getting locals off the hills. You saw this when bulldozers had to be deployed to move abandoned cars off the roads for emergency vehicles.

She also didn’t understand the lack of water situation, as her community resides by the ocean. It’s part of a laundry list of questions that will surely be investigated when this disaster subsides.

These fires will easily become the costliest wildfire disaster in American history.