Tipsheet

Massive Wildfire Breaks Out in LA County. Pacific Palisades Ordered to Evacuate.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 07, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia

We are experiencing massive wildfires in Los Angeles County right now. Pacific Palisades has been ordered to evacuate as the fire has burned through almost 1,000 acres. Celebrities James Woods recorded some of the disaster from his home. Police Academy’s Steve Guttenberg has been in the streets reportedly helping move vehicles out of the way for emergency trucks (via KTLA):

The entire community of Pacific Palisades is being told to “evacuate now” due to a rapidly spreading wildfire in the Los Angeles area. 

The Palisades Fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North Piedra Morada Drive. By 2:10 p.m., the fire had exploded to more than 700 acres and was expected to keep growing. 

The fire has burned as much as 772 acres with no containment, according to CalFire. 

[…] 

Evacuations were ordered for the entire community down to the Pacific Ocean, according to CalFire. Evacuees were urged to travel south toward Pacific Coast Highway utilizing Palisades Drive and Sunset Boulevard. 

The evacuation order also included areas of Malibu east of Las Flores. 

[…] 

More than 100 firefighters and pre-positioned strike teams were battling the blaze, David Ortiz of the LAFD said.

“This is pretty much the worst possible scenario for a firefight,” said Ortiz. Video from Alert California showed a large plume of smoke rising over the Santa Monica Mountains. 

Ortiz described the fire as a blowtorch and urged residents to follow orders if asked to leave. “Do not stand in the way of this fire,” Ortiz said. 

We’ll keep you updated. 

UPDATE: 30,000 people are under evacuation order. Bulldozers are being deployed to move abandoned cars. 

UPDATE II: Over 1,200 acres have been burned, high winds fueling the inferno, and numerous homes destroyed. 

UPDATE III: Gavin, not right now, man.

