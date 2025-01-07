Massive Wildfire Breaks Out in LA County. Pacific Palisades Ordered to Evacuate.

We are experiencing massive wildfires in Los Angeles County right now. Pacific Palisades has been ordered to evacuate as the fire has burned through almost 1,000 acres. Celebrities James Woods recorded some of the disaster from his home. Police Academy’s Steve Guttenberg has been in the streets reportedly helping move vehicles out of the way for emergency trucks (via KTLA):
Actor Steve Guttenberg is doing a live interview on @KTLA. He's been actively out in the streets helping to move vehicles out of the way of emergency trucks during the #Palisadesfire. pic.twitter.com/ABbxj1eIvs— John Silva Jr. (@JohnnyPadres) January 7, 2025
Pacific Palisades CA fire #malibu and somebody had to tell this kid who Steve Guttenberg is! pic.twitter.com/gBh7PxkB1W— Gabe Borquez (@VantageZagato) January 7, 2025
WATCH: “Whoah, we’ve got to get out of here, this fire is moving very quickly” — reporter flees huge Pacific Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles, where people have abandoned their vehicles to escape blaze pic.twitter.com/hPnEuYfwBl— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 7, 2025
East flank of the #PalisadesFire is RIPPING. This is my view from 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica. This thing is moving towards Brentwood area and if these winds pick up as advertised tonight we’re looking at potential risk to the Sepulveda Pass, Bel Air, etc if it keeps… pic.twitter.com/36HpguE1aG— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 7, 2025
The entire community of Pacific Palisades is being told to “evacuate now” due to a rapidly spreading wildfire in the Los Angeles area.
The Palisades Fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North Piedra Morada Drive. By 2:10 p.m., the fire had exploded to more than 700 acres and was expected to keep growing.
The fire has burned as much as 772 acres with no containment, according to CalFire.
[…]
Evacuations were ordered for the entire community down to the Pacific Ocean, according to CalFire. Evacuees were urged to travel south toward Pacific Coast Highway utilizing Palisades Drive and Sunset Boulevard.
The evacuation order also included areas of Malibu east of Las Flores.
[…]
More than 100 firefighters and pre-positioned strike teams were battling the blaze, David Ortiz of the LAFD said.
“This is pretty much the worst possible scenario for a firefight,” said Ortiz. Video from Alert California showed a large plume of smoke rising over the Santa Monica Mountains.
Ortiz described the fire as a blowtorch and urged residents to follow orders if asked to leave. “Do not stand in the way of this fire,” Ortiz said.
Residents have asked us where the firefighters are. We’ve tried calling 911 ourselves. #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/vMDj5k0oRX— Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) January 7, 2025
This was the drive down towards sunset. Fire all around and jumped to both sides of the road. Got even worse.— Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) January 7, 2025
People ran from behind us bc there was no movement anywhere for an hour. Flames and ash all around. #palisadesfire pic.twitter.com/NAhDTAnozA
JUST IN - Actor James Woods records the massive Pacific Palisades fire from his driveway while preparing to evacuate #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/dWHxjrKaka— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 7, 2025
BRAVO! LAPD officers on tactical alert are transporting fire victims who fled on foot, this hero picks up a woman, child & dogpic.twitter.com/lgsyFiS0S2— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 7, 2025
Los Angeles is on fire and it’s getting worse. If Gavin Newsom didn’t waste so many billions on illegals then maybe there’d be more resources available to manage this disaster.pic.twitter.com/Et5Bn23PFv— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 7, 2025
California: Dozers have started to smash through roads filled with Mercedes, BMWs, Porsches, Teslas, and Bentleys that were abandoned in the middle of the roads blocking firefighters from responding to the Palisades Fire. #wildfire #cafire— The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) January 7, 2025
Now that the dozers have pushed these… pic.twitter.com/V21PC7Uzff
NOW: Dire situation unfolding in Pacific Palisades, Calif.pic.twitter.com/OqVRDGmcB1— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 7, 2025
UPDATE: 30,000 people are under evacuation order. Bulldozers are being deployed to move abandoned cars.
Fox Weather Alert: 30,000 people are now under a mandatory evacuation order as the Palisades Fire in California spreads, reports @MattFinnFNC pic.twitter.com/UjUUN6c82L— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 7, 2025
The Pacific Palisades inferno developed rapidly pic.twitter.com/xk5LTXTvKx— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 8, 2025
🚨#BREAKING: Watch as Bulldozers Remove Hundreds of Abandoned Cars left behind by people who evacuated on foot as 30,000 Evacuate Amid Major Wildfire⁰⁰📌#Palisades | #Californa ⁰⁰Watch as emergency crews deploy bulldozers to remove hundreds of abandoned cars in Pacific… pic.twitter.com/oUFzQzIbTj— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 8, 2025
UPDATE II: Over 1,200 acres have been burned, high winds fueling the inferno, and numerous homes destroyed.
PALISADES FIRE | LATEST:— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 8, 2025
- Brush fire has burned 1,260+ acres
- Many homes destroyed
- Mandatory evacuations underway
- Roads gridlocked as residents abandon their cars
- Officials say blaze fueled by high windspic.twitter.com/uyzv4nFRcH
UPDATE III: Gavin, not right now, man.
CALIF. GOV. NEWSOM: “Helluva way to start a New Year!”pic.twitter.com/OGVg8Be5OI— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 8, 2025
