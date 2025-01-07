Massive Wildfire Breaks Out in LA County. Pacific Palisades Ordered to Evacuate.

We are experiencing massive wildfires in Los Angeles County right now. Pacific Palisades has been ordered to evacuate as the fire has burned through almost 1,000 acres. Celebrities James Woods recorded some of the disaster from his home. Police Academy’s Steve Guttenberg has been in the streets reportedly helping move vehicles out of the way for emergency trucks (via KTLA):

Actor Steve Guttenberg is doing a live interview on @KTLA . He's been actively out in the streets helping to move vehicles out of the way of emergency trucks during the #Palisadesfire . pic.twitter.com/ABbxj1eIvs

Pacific Palisades CA fire #malibu and somebody had to tell this kid who Steve Guttenberg is! pic.twitter.com/gBh7PxkB1W

WATCH: “Whoah, we’ve got to get out of here, this fire is moving very quickly” — reporter flees huge Pacific Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles, where people have abandoned their vehicles to escape blaze pic.twitter.com/hPnEuYfwBl

East flank of the #PalisadesFire is RIPPING. This is my view from 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica. This thing is moving towards Brentwood area and if these winds pick up as advertised tonight we’re looking at potential risk to the Sepulveda Pass, Bel Air, etc if it keeps… pic.twitter.com/36HpguE1aG

The entire community of Pacific Palisades is being told to “evacuate now” due to a rapidly spreading wildfire in the Los Angeles area.

The Palisades Fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North Piedra Morada Drive. By 2:10 p.m., the fire had exploded to more than 700 acres and was expected to keep growing.

The fire has burned as much as 772 acres with no containment, according to CalFire.

[…]

Evacuations were ordered for the entire community down to the Pacific Ocean, according to CalFire. Evacuees were urged to travel south toward Pacific Coast Highway utilizing Palisades Drive and Sunset Boulevard.

The evacuation order also included areas of Malibu east of Las Flores.

[…]

More than 100 firefighters and pre-positioned strike teams were battling the blaze, David Ortiz of the LAFD said.

“This is pretty much the worst possible scenario for a firefight,” said Ortiz. Video from Alert California showed a large plume of smoke rising over the Santa Monica Mountains.

Ortiz described the fire as a blowtorch and urged residents to follow orders if asked to leave. “Do not stand in the way of this fire,” Ortiz said.