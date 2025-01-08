Leftist 'Watchdog' Group Accuses RFK Jr. of Felony Voter Fraud

A leftist watchdog group is accusing former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of felony voter fraud as he prepares to be confirmed as President-elect Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary.

Accountable.us filed a complaint against Kennedy, claiming he violated New York election laws by registering to vote and casting a ballot in the presidential election from an address that was not his legal residence.

The complaint cites two New York election law provisions that prohibit registering with a false residence and voting from a residence at which the individual does not reside. The group claims, “There is demonstrable evidence that Mr. Kennedy illegally voted from an address that is not his residence.”

According to public records, Mr. Kennedy was registered to vote in New York from the address 84 Croton Lake Rd, Katonah, 10536 at the time of the November 2024 general election. The polling place assigned to this address was Bedford Town House, 321 Bedford Rd, Bedford Hills, 10507. Mr. Kennedy voted by mail and his ballot was received on November 2nd, 2024 by the Westchester county board of elections.

The complaint notes, "The issue of Mr. Kennedy’s residence was recently litigated in New York courts as a core question in a dispute about his ability to appear as a candidate for President of the United States on New York ballots.”

“In August 2024, the Albany County Supreme Court found that Mr. Kennedy did not legally reside in his claimed New York address under New York election law,” the organization claimed.

The New York Third Judicial Department also found that the address Kennedy listed “was not Kennedy’s residence under Election Law” and that in the “15 months that Kennedy claimed the Katonah address was his residence, he admittedly only spent one night there and that was after he filed his nominating petition and after the media had questioned his stated residence.”

The complaint concludes by requesting that the Division of Election Law Enforcement investigate the matter.

Accountable.US Executive Director Tony Carrk asserted that “If RFK Jr. is so dismissive of the law in his personal matters, how can he be trusted to properly apply the law when it comes to our public health” and called on the Senate to “press Kennedy on whether he intends to play by his own rules and thumb his nose at the law as HHS Secretary, like President-elect Donald Trump is wont to do.”

Carrk’s statement, of course, reveals the true motivation behind this complaint. This has nothing to do with whether Kennedy voted from the wrong address. The organization is trying to tank his confirmation as HHS secretary and attack the incoming Trump administration, plain and simple.

Even a cursory glance at Accountable.US’ website shows they are a progressive anti-Trump organization. In fact, the group has a whole “Trump Accountability War Room” section on its website aimed at targeting the incoming administration.

Welcome to the Trump Accountability War Room—your source for real-time insights on the people, policies, and plans shaping our country under Trump’s new administration. With Project 2025 as their blueprint, Trump and his allies are aiming to hand more control to big corporations, sideline protections for families, and erode democratic safeguards.

Will this derail RFK Jr.’s chances of being confirmed by the Senate? It’s too early to tell. The nominee will begin making the rounds with senators to convince them that he is the right man for the job. His confirmation hearings will likely be quite eventful, but if Kennedy can address concerns among lawmakers in the upper chamber, these accusations likely won’t hamper his candidacy.