Outgoing Dem Rep: I Felt Like Trump Tried to Kill Me

Madeline already wrote about Rep. Annie Kuster (D-NH) opting to flee Congress amid a second Trump presidency. The congresswoman likely could’ve won another term—the second congressional district in New Hampshire is her domain. Yet, she wants to pave the way for “new blood.” Yet, in making her case to Roll Call, she also accused Donald Trump of trying to kill her, which is laughably false. First, except for us political and news junkies, no one knows who Kuster is—and you know Trump doesn’t know either. Of course, this phantom murder attempt is over on January 6 (via Roll Call) [emphasis mine]:

I’ve always said I wasn’t going to stay forever. Congress, by being so focused on seniority, tends to cater to a much older population. I think the Democratic caucus can learn from the experience of the Republican caucus that if you have higher turnover, you bring in more people, you’ll be more effective. And then there is a part of it related to Donald Trump coming back. I was one of the last members of Congress in the gallery on Jan. 6, and as it turns out, we have the security footage that shows it was only 30 seconds from when I was able to evacuate that the insurrectionists were in that hallway hunting for us with zip ties and bear mace and who knows what else. I just felt like, he tried to kill me once. I’m not available for it again. I’m not prepared to be the gladiator, if you will, again for him, with his attack on women and undermining the social fabric. I’ve worked very hard on mental health and addiction treatment and on the environment. I’ve done a lot of work on tackling sexual assault and the whole “Me Too” era of protecting women in the military and in the workplace, and it appears his approach is to tear that all down.

Lady, get a grip. No one cares about January 6, which was evident weeks after that little riot. That was reconfirmed again when Trump won the 2024 election. Democrats spent an inordinate amount of time on this page of their election playbook, and it was never going to work. It morphed into threats to democracy and, finally, the final act of desperation with the ‘Trump is Hitler’ smear campaign, which no one believed, except the most deranged.

Also, she mentioned ‘Me Too,’ which quietly got the Dr. Kevorkian treatment when liberal men in very powerful positions got busted. Also, Annie, what would your answer be if anyone asked you if you could vote for Bill Clinton again? This is Bill Clinton, whose been credibly accused of rape and likely committed one against Monica Lewinsky if we’re going by power dynamics. Her answer, and that of many Democrats, would likely be yes, so please enough with this sideshow.