Here's What's Driving Trump's Approval Numbers
The Atlantic Got Caught Lying Again. This Time on a Deportation Fake News...
How a Deranged PA Lib Waged War on Trump Supporters in Bucks County
About That Third Term
Three Words Explain March's Illegal Border Crossing Numbers
Latest American Released by Taliban Has a Message for Trump
Chuck Todd Gives Harris a Warning About Running for California Governor
VIP
VA Secretary Doug Collins Highlights 'True Stories About the Fake News: CNN Edition'
Local Outlet Goes After Blackburn for Skipping Out on Town Hall Event, but...
There's Been an Update in the DOGE and USAID Saga
New Book: Yes, There Was a Massive Internal Cover-Up of Biden's Deterioration
Walker Identifies the One Factor That Will Decide Wisconsin's Crucial Supreme Court Race
Tesla Owners Never Saw This One Coming, What’s Next?
The Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Is Today. Here's How MAGA Is Getting Out...
Tipsheet

Democrat Lawmaker Smears Journalist Matt Taibbi as 'Serial Sexual Harasser' During Censorship Hearing

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 01, 2025 11:15 AM
Screenshot via YouTube

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA), during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, lashed out at journalist Matt Taibbi, calling him a “serial sexual harasser.”

Advertisement

Her remarks came before Taibbi gave his opening statement in the hearing, titled “Censorship-Industrial Complex: The Need for First Amendment Safeguards at the State Department.”

Kamlager-Dove opened by arguing that the hearing was an unnecessary waste of taxpayer dollars and intimated that the notion that the State Department is funding politically biased censorship is a conspiracy theory. Then, she took aim at Taibbi, the Republicans’ witness.

“The majority is relitigating a made-up conspiracy theory about a part of the State Department that no longer exists to distract from the dumpster fire foreign policy this administration is pursuing and elevating a serial sexual harasser as their star witness in the process,” the lawmaker said.

She requested that the committee enter two articles into the record. “The first is a Chicago reader article entitled 20 years ago in Moscow, Matt Taibi was a misogynist a-hole, and possibly worse, and a Washington Post article titled The Two Expat Bros Who Terrorized Women Correspondents in Moscow,” she noted.

Kamlager-Dove then tried to distract from the topic of the hearing, bringing up President Donald Trump’s tariffs and lashing out to Tesla owner Elon Musk.

Recommended

The Atlantic Got Caught Lying Again. This Time on a Deportation Fake News Sob Story. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This hearing could not be more out of touch with the concerns of everyday Americans. People's retirement savings are being decimated as Trump's arbitrary temper tariffs tank the stock market. They are staring down the barrel of cuts to their Social Security and Medicare there because the Republican majority wants to give a tax break to billionaires like Elon Musk, who have deep financial ties to our adversaries. Meanwhile, Trump is siding with Putin against our national security interests and risking the lives of American soldiers in a signal group chat.

The lawmaker went on to suggest that the Trump administration is the true threat to free speech, pointing to the detention of college students accused of supporting terrorist group Hamas.

There is no evidence that Taibbi sexually harassed women. The issue stems from a book the journalist co-authored, which contained provocative content. His detractors claim this is evidence that he sexually harassed women. Taibbi has denied the allegations, and there have been no legal proceedings against him.

Advertisement

There is also the fact that old accusations against Taibbi have absolutely nothing to do with the purpose of the hearing: Censorship. Kamlager-Dove used a reprehensible smear tactic against Taibbi instead of trying to refute his arguments – a strategy that other Democrats on the panel employed.

In fact, her decision to bring up the allegations shows that she and her Democratic colleagues have no argument. The reality is that the State Department did fund organizations like the Global Disinformation Index, Global Engagement Center, Newsguard, and other entities that actively sought to suppress right-leaning speech on the internet. Apparently, this isn’t a problem as long as it affects their political opposition.

Tags: FREE SPEECH CENSORSHIP FIRST AMENDMENT CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Atlantic Got Caught Lying Again. This Time on a Deportation Fake News Sob Story. Matt Vespa
There's Been an Update in the DOGE and USAID Saga Madeline Leesman
New Book: Yes, There Was a Massive Internal Cover-Up of Biden's Deterioration Guy Benson
We've Been Played – Badly Alan Joseph Bauer
Wait Until You Hear This Question CBS News' Lesley Stahl Directed at an Israeli Hostage Matt Vespa
How a Deranged PA Lib Waged War on Trump Supporters in Bucks County Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Atlantic Got Caught Lying Again. This Time on a Deportation Fake News Sob Story. Matt Vespa
Advertisement